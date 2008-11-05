Seçim sonrası tüm haberler, videolar, galeriler

T24 LogoT24 Logo
05 Kasım 2008 02:00

Obama'nın tarihi konuşması: Rüya gerçek oldu - VİDEO

ABD'de Obama sevinci - FOTOGALERİ

Obama, başkanlık zaferini böyle kutladı - FOTOGALERİ

Kenya'da Obama sevinci - FOTOGALERİ

Seçimle eşzamanlı füze denemesi

'Enkaz devralmak diye buna denir'

ABD'nin ilk siyah First Lady'si

'Dr.Ölüm' seçimlerde kaybetti

Amerikan askerleri, eve dönmeyi umuyor

Obama'ya 'Türk kökenli başkan' benzetmesi

Eyalet eyalet seçim sonuçları

Seçimlere katılım oranı yüzde 66

NYT: Obama tek başına sorunları çözemez

ABD'nin ilk siyah başkanı olarak tarihe geçti

Meclis'i aldılar, Senato'yu daha da zorluyorlar

Obama'yı dış politikada neler bekliyor?

Kampaya sürecinde neler vaat etmişti?

Bush'tan Beyaz Saray'a davet

Obama gelecek için umut olacak

'Babama söylemeyin; Obama'ya oy verdim..'

'Gücümüz silahtan değil, demokrasimizden geliyor'

Afro-Amerikalılar için büyük bir gün

ABD'ye uzaydan bile oy geldi

Yeni başkan 20 Ocak'ta koltuğa oturuyor

Japon Obama kasabasının büyük mutluluğu

