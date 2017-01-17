T24 LogoT24 Logo
Juventus logosunu değiştirdi

Juventus Başkanı Andrea Agnelli yeni logo üzerinde tasarımcıların 1 sene çalıştığını söyledi

17 Ocak 2017 14:39

İtalya'nın köklü kulüplerinden Juventus 1897'den itibaren çeşitli dönemlerde değiştirdiği armasındaki logoda radikal bir değişikliğe giderek  'daha fazla beyaz ve siyah' etiketiyle logosunu değiştirdi. 

Juventus Başkanı Andrea Agnelli yeni logo üzerinde tasarımcıların 1 sene çalıştığını söyledi. 

Juventuslu taraftarlar yeni logoyu eleştirdi.

Juventuslogoarmalogosunu değiştirdi
","articleSection":"Spor","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"datePublished":"2017-01-17T14:39:00+03:00","genre":"News","mainEntityOfPage":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/juventus-logosunu-degistirdi,383598","author":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"url":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/juventus-logosunu-degistirdi,383598"}]

