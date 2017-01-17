Juventus logosunu değiştirdi

İtalya'nın köklü kulüplerinden Juventus 1897'den itibaren çeşitli dönemlerde değiştirdiği armasındaki logoda radikal bir değişikliğe giderek 'daha fazla beyaz ve siyah' etiketiyle logosunu değiştirdi.

Juventus Başkanı Andrea Agnelli yeni logo üzerinde tasarımcıların 1 sene çalıştığını söyledi.

Juventuslu taraftarlar yeni logoyu eleştirdi.

From 1897 to 2017. Our history, our future ⚫️⚪️ #2beJuventus pic.twitter.com/qORDr5M406