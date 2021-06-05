Göçük altında kalan işçi hayatını kaybetti

\n<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p class="category-detail-sub-title" data-gtm-vis-recent-on-screen-2765436_106="437" data-gtm-vis-first-on-screen-2765436_106="437" data-gtm-vis-total-visible-time-2765436_106="100" data-gtm-vis-has-fired-2765436_106="1">Kastamonu'da göçük altında kalan belediye işçisi hayatını kaybetti.</p>\n<div class="category-detail-social-area">\n<div class="fi-parallel">\n<div class="card-text-wrapper">\n<p>Alınan bilgiye göre, İhsangazi Belediyesince gerçekleştirilen altyapı çalışması sırasında kanalizasyon borularını yenileyen Yılmaz Sekecek'in üzerine toprak göçtü.</p>\n</div>\n<div class="card card--gallery category-detail-large-card dygtag-pointer-1-1" data-pictureid="5hFakXrVuECNCx6rl5wjkQ" data-category="turkiye" data-gemiusid="zNuQzP.R2_pQFclhyAEGD2X238NZUQdzlmYVhEsbxir.n7">\n<div class="card-img-wrapper lazy-loading-img">\n<p><picture class="native-lazy"><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/5hFakXrVuECNCx6rl5wjkQ.jpg?width=767&height=575&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 767px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/5hFakXrVuECNCx6rl5wjkQ.jpg?width=991&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 991px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/5hFakXrVuECNCx6rl5wjkQ.jpg?width=1000&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(min-width: 992px)"></source></picture></p>\n<div class="card-text-wrapper">\n<p>Durumu fark eden arkadaşları, Sekecek'i toprağın altından çıkardı.</p>\n</div>\n<div class="card card--gallery category-detail-large-card dygtag-pointer-2-2" data-pictureid="bwTROHQx4kGynTLd0PyT8g" data-category="turkiye" data-gemiusid="zNuQzP.R2_pQFclhyAEGD2X238NZUQdzlmYVhEsbxir.n7">\n<div class="card-img-wrapper lazy-loading-img">\n<p><picture class="native-lazy"><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/bwTROHQx4kGynTLd0PyT8g.jpg?width=767&height=575&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 767px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/bwTROHQx4kGynTLd0PyT8g.jpg?width=991&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 991px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/bwTROHQx4kGynTLd0PyT8g.jpg?width=1000&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(min-width: 992px)"></source></picture></p>\n<div class="card-text-wrapper">Ambulansla İhsangazi Devlet Hastanesi'ne kaldırılan Sekecek, müdahaleye rağmen kurtarılamadı.</div>\n<div class="card card--gallery category-detail-large-card" data-pictureid="x91q4Z6IHUe5QZMVFkjZuw" data-category="turkiye" data-gemiusid="zNuQzP.R2_pQFclhyAEGD2X238NZUQdzlmYVhEsbxir.n7">\n<p class="card-img-wrapper lazy-loading-img"><picture class="native-lazy"><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/x91q4Z6IHUe5QZMVFkjZuw.jpg?width=767&height=575&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 767px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/x91q4Z6IHUe5QZMVFkjZuw.jpg?width=991&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(max-width: 991px)"></source><source srcset="https://cdn1.ntv.com.tr/gorsel/x91q4Z6IHUe5QZMVFkjZuw.jpg?width=1000&mode=both&scale=both&v=1622894708268" media="(min-width: 992px)"></source></picture></p>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</body>\n</html>