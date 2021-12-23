T24 LogoT24 Logo
Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Fuat Oktay'ın Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı

23 Aralık 2021 16:24

Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Fuat Oktay'ın Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı. 

Fuat Oktay'ın, Ankara Şehir Hastanesi'nde tedaviye alındığı ve genel sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu belirtildi. (DHA)

fuat oktaycovidcumhurbaşkanı
