Dünya

EU/Juncker: Foreign policy decisions should be taken by majority vote, not consensus

11 Mayıs 2018 19:11

Istanbul, May 11 (DHA) – Foreign policy decisions should be taken by a majority vote, not consensus, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said at a conference in Florence, Italy, on Friday.

In order to make Europe a leader on the global stage, Juncker argued that the 28 EU member states should make further commercial agreements, following on the recent trade deals with Canada and Japan, ensuring export and employment growth.

Juncker also said that there needs to be a new approach to foreign policy, a \"problematic\" issue in the region. Given the lack of unanimity between the different countries, Juncker argued that foreign policy decisions should be taken by a majority vote, not consensus.

