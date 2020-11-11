T24 LogoT24 Logo
Ege Denizi Kuşadası açıklarında 4.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

Deprem İzmir ve çevresinde de hissedildi

11 Kasım 2020 09:57

Kandilli Rasathanesi Ege Denizi Kuşadası Körfezi'nde  4.8 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu.

Depremin derinliği 12 kilometre olarak ölçüldü. 

