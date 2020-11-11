Ege Denizi Kuşadası açıklarında 4.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p>Kandilli Rasathanesi Ege Denizi Kuşadası Körfezi'nde 4.8 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu.</p>\n<p>Depremin derinliği 12 kilometre olarak ölçüldü. </p>\n<p><img src="https://media-cdn.t24.com.tr/media/library/2020/11/1605078256210-ekran-resmi-2020-11-11-10.03" alt width="660" height="320" /></p>\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7xeweb?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"> </iframe></div>\n</body>\n</html>