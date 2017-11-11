T24 LogoT24 Logo
Gündem

DHA ANKARA-  ABONELERİMİZİN DİKKATİNE... (CANLI YAYIN) 

İYİ PARTİ GENEL MERKEZ BİNASI AÇILIŞ PROGRAMI 11 KASIM 2017 CUMARTESİ - 13:00 - ÇANKAYA - ANKARA ETKİNLİK AŞAĞIDAKİ FREKANSTAN ŞİFRESİZ VE LOGOSUZ OLARAK CANLI YAYINLANACAKTIR TURKSAT 3A 42 DERECE D/L: 11622 POL: YATAY Sembol Oranı: 2962 FEC: 5/6  

11 Kasım 2017 14:10

İYİ PARTİ GENEL MERKEZ BİNASI AÇILIŞ PROGRAMI

11 KASIM 2017 CUMARTESİ - 13:00 - ÇANKAYA - ANKARA

ETKİNLİK AŞAĞIDAKİ FREKANSTAN

ŞİFRESİZ VE LOGOSUZ OLARAK CANLI YAYINLANACAKTIR

TURKSAT 3A 42 DERECE
D/L: 11622
POL: YATAY
Sembol Oranı: 2962
FEC: 5/6

 

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

PARTİ GENEL MERKEZ BİNASI AÇILIŞ PROGRAMI 11 KASIMCUMARTESİANKARA ETKİNLİK AŞAĞIDAKİ FREKANSTAN ŞİFRESİZ VE LOGOSUZ OLARAK CANLI YAYINLANACAKTIR TURKSATDERECE DLOranı

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

Rusya, Suriye’deki işbirliği nedeniyle Libya’da da Türkiye ile ilerlemeye çalışıyor...

"Ulusalcılar ve iktidar Kılıçdaroğlu karşıtlığında birleşti"...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Ünlü porno yıldızı Johnny Sins, Türkiye'ye geleceğini 'Erik Dalı'yla duyurdu:...

"Ulusalcılar ve iktidar Kılıçdaroğlu karşıtlığında birleşti"...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Porno gençleri cinsellikten uzaklaştırıyor...

Elazığ'da 6,8 büyüklüğünde deprem | Yaşamını yitirenlerin sayısı 39'a yükseldi...

HDP Elazığ heyeti: Gelen yardımlar AKP ilçe başkanları tarafından sadece...

Basketbolun en büyük efsanelerinden Kobe Bryant helikopter kazasında öldü...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24