DHA ANKARA-  ABONELERİMİZİN DİKKATİNE... (CANLI YAYIN) 

<p></p><p><strong>İYİ PARTİ GENEL MERKEZ BİNASI AÇILIŞ PROGRAMI</strong></p>\n\n<p><strong>11 KASIM 2017 CUMARTESİ - 13:00 - ÇANKAYA - ANKARA</strong></p>\n\n<p><strong>ETKİNLİK AŞAĞIDAKİ FREKANSTAN</strong></p>\n\n<p><strong>ŞİFRESİZ VE LOGOSUZ OLARAK CANLI YAYINLANACAKTIR</strong></p>\n\n<p><strong>TURKSAT 3A 42 DERECE</strong><br />\n<strong>D/L</strong>:<strong> 11622<br />\nPOL: YATAY</strong><br />\n<strong>Sembol Oranı: 2962</strong><br />\n<strong>FEC: 5/6</strong></p>\n\n<p> </p>\n<p></p>