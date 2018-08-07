T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Maduro ile telefonda görüştü

Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro'ya yönelik suikast girişimi düzenlenmişti

07 Ağustos 2018 02:15

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Nicolás Maduro ile telefonda görüştü. Erdoğan, suikast girişimden dolayı geçmiş olsun dileğinde bulundu.

ETİKETLER

maduroerdoğanvenezuelatürkiyesuikast
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24