Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Maduro ile telefonda görüştü

<p>Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Nicolás Maduro ile telefonda görüştü. Erdoğan, suikast girişimden dolayı geçmiş olsun dileğinde bulundu.</p>\r\n\r\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;padding-top:30px;height:0;overflow:hidden;"><iframe allow="autoplay" allowfullscreen frameborder="0" height="100%" src="//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x6rg0gk?autoplay=true&mute=1&queue-autoplay-next=0" style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" type="text/html" width="100%"></iframe></div>\r\n