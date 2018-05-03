CPI increased by 10.85 pct, PPI up by 16.37 pct in April 2018

Istanbul, May 3 (DHA) – Consumer Price Index increased by 1.87 in April, annually up by 10.85 percent, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced today.

According to the released data Domestic Producer Price Index (D-PPI) increased by 2.60 percent in April and was up by 16.37 percent an annual basis.

In the statement made by TurkStat, following remarks were made:

“A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 1.87 percent, on December of the previous year by 4.69 percent, on same month of the previous year by 10.85 percent and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 11.06 percent in April 2018.

“The highest monthly increase was 10.40 percent in clothing and footwear

“In April 2018, the indices rose for transportation 3.54 percent, for miscellaneous goods and services 2.32 percent, for furnishing and household equipment 2.11 percent and for recreation and culture 1.67 percent.

“The highest monthly decrease was 0.21 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages

“In April 2018, the other group that indicated a decrease was communication by 0.04 percent amongst the main groups.

“The highest annual increase was 16.75 percent in furnishing and household equipment

“Transportation with 16.45 percent, clothing and footwear and miscellaneous goods and services with 12.03 percent, and hotels, cafes and restaurants with 11.88 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

“Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 2.60 percent on monthly basis, by 8.03 percent on December of the previous year basis, by 16.37 percent on same month of the previous year basis and by 15.36 percent on the twelve months moving averages basis in April 2018.

“D-PPI increased by 1.79% for mining and stone quarrying, by 2.79% for manufacturing, by 0.76% for electricity and gas and by 0.79% for water supply compared with the previous month.

“The highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were index for coke and refined petroleum products by 10.35%, for printing and recording services by 9.80%, for metal ores by 4.81%.

“According to main industrial groupings classification in April 2018, the highest rate of monthly increases was in energy and the highest rate of annual increases was in intermediate goods.” (Photo)