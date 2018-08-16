T24 LogoT24 Logo
COMMODITY – Oil prices rise as China and US set for trade talks

Deniz Kılınç  / İstanbul, August 15 (DHA) – Oil prices rise as China and US set for trade talks but markets weary of slowing demand

Deniz Kılınç  / İstanbul, August 15 (DHA) – Oil prices rise as China and US set for trade talks but markets weary of slowing demand.
WTI rises by 0.11 percent and priced 65.08 dollars and Brent rises by 0.24 percent and priced 70.93 dollars.

Gold prices rise as US dollar softens

Silver rises by 1.18 percent and priced 14.625 dollars, gold rises by 0.20 percent and priced 1,187 dollars, copper rises by 2.03 percent and priced 2.612 dollars, platinum rises by 1.18 percent and priced 781 dollars, palladium rises by 1.24 percent and priced 847.6 dollars.

 

