T24 LogoT24 Logo
Gündem

CHP'li Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabı hacklendi

Erdem'in Twitter hesabından "İstifa ediyorum" mesajı paylaşıldı

05 Mayıs 2017 22:38

CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Barış Yarkadaş, Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabının hacklendiğini, yazdığı istifa mesajının ciddiye alınmaması gerektiğini söyledi.

Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabından “CHP milletvekilliğinden istifa ediyorum” mesajı paylaşılmıştı.

Erdem de daha sonra attığı bir mesaj ile hesabını geri aldığını duyurdu.

 

ETİKETLER

eren erdemistifachp
","articleSection":"Gündem","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"datePublished":"2017-05-05T22:38:00+03:00","genre":"News","mainEntityOfPage":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/chpli-eren-erdemin-twitter-hesabi-hacklendi,402897","author":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"url":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/chpli-eren-erdemin-twitter-hesabi-hacklendi,402897"}]

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

Rusya’da siyasi reform: İktidar yeniden yapılandırılıyor...

"TOBB 8 yıldır AKP'nin kuruluşu gibi, TÜSİAD'ın sessizlik lüksü yok"...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Mahçupyan: Erdoğan'ın hırsları eşiği geçti, dönüş yok; Davutoğlu bildiklerini anlatırsa...

Ünlü porno yıldızı Johnny Sins, Türkiye'ye geleceğini 'Erik Dalı'yla duyurdu:...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Kılıçdaroğlu: Asıl muhafazakâr bizdik, yıllar yılı değişmemek için direndik...

Cumhuriyet gazetesi: Bakan Berat Albayrak'ın Kanal İstanbul güzergâhında arazisinin olduğu...

Eski millî futbolculara 'FETÖ'den hapis cezası...

NYT: 2009'da kaza yapan THY uçağıyla ilgili raporda Boeing'in tasarım...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24