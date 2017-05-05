Gündem
CHP'li Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabı hacklendi
Erdem'in Twitter hesabından "İstifa ediyorum" mesajı paylaşıldı
CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Barış Yarkadaş, Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabının hacklendiğini, yazdığı istifa mesajının ciddiye alınmaması gerektiğini söyledi.
Eren Erdem’in Twitter hesabından “CHP milletvekilliğinden istifa ediyorum” mesajı paylaşılmıştı.
Erdem de daha sonra attığı bir mesaj ile hesabını geri aldığını duyurdu.
