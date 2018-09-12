China speeds up railway investments

Istanbul, September 12 (DHA) - China accelerated investment in railway construction in the first eight months of 2018, data from the country\'s railway operator released on Tuesday.

Railway investment in the January-August period reached 461.2 billion yuan (67.2 billion dollars), the China Railway Corporation (CRC) said.

The amount accounts for 63 percent of the total railway investment planned for the whole year, up from 56.8 percent for the same period of last year, according to the CRC.

Authorities have approved 23 new railway projects scheduled to be launched this year, with a combined investment of 403.3 billion yuan.