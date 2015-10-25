T24 LogoT24 Logo
Cem Yılmaz'dan derbi tweeti

Ünlü komedyen Twitter hesabından Fenerbahçe logosunu paylaştı

25 Ekim 2015 22:11

Ünlü komedyen Cem Yılmaz, bu akşam oynanan derbi öncesinde her iki takıma da başarılar diledi.

Hürriyet'te yer alan habere göre, Fenerbahçeli olduğu bilinen Yılmaz, kendisine ait Twitter hesabından yaptığı Fenerbahçe logosunun bulunduğu paylaşımda, ''Başarılar Galatasaray, başarılar Fenerbahçe, konuyu biliyosun'' yazdı.

İşte o tweet:

cem yılmazderbifenerbahçehaber
