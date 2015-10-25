Gündem
Cem Yılmaz'dan derbi tweeti
Ünlü komedyen Twitter hesabından Fenerbahçe logosunu paylaştı
Ünlü komedyen Cem Yılmaz, bu akşam oynanan derbi öncesinde her iki takıma da başarılar diledi.
Hürriyet'te yer alan habere göre, Fenerbahçeli olduğu bilinen Yılmaz, kendisine ait Twitter hesabından yaptığı Fenerbahçe logosunun bulunduğu paylaşımda, ''Başarılar Galatasaray, başarılar Fenerbahçe, konuyu biliyosun'' yazdı.
İşte o tweet:
