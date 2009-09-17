T24 LogoT24 Logo
Cem Garipoğlu avukatı aracılığıyla teslim oldu

Münevver Karabulut cinayetiyle ilgili olarak 197 gündür katil zanlısı olarak aranan Cem Garipoğlu, dün avukatı aracılıyla teslim oldu.

17 Eylül 2009 03:00

Cem Garipoğlu'nun teslim oluşundan itibaren medya kuruluşları tarafından çekilen video ve fotoğraflarına  aşağıdaki linklerden ulaşabilirsiniz!

 
 
CEM GARİPOĞLU LİNÇ EDİLMEK İSTENDİ



 GARİPOĞLU'NU TESLİM EDEN AVUKAT ANLATIYOR




 VALİ GÜLER'İN AÇIKLAMASI





 TESLİM OLMASININ ARDINDAN FOTOĞRAFLAR

