T24 LogoT24 Logo
Spor

BBL'de 3. hafta

Beko Basketbol Ligi'nde 3. hafta maçlarının maçları şöyle...

27 Ekim 2008 02:00


3. Hafta  
 Beşiktaş Cola Turka -   Oyak Renault
 Darüşşafaka Cooper Tires -   Pınar Karşıyaka
 Fenerbahçe Ülker -   Mersin Büyükşehir Belediyesi
 Türk Telekom -   Casa TED Ankara Koleji
 Antalya Büyükşehir Belediyesi -   Erdemirspor
 Aliağa Gençlikspor -   Kepez Belediyesi
 Mutlu Akü Selçuk Üniversitesi -   Efes Pilsen
 Banvit -   Galatasaray Cafe Crown

ETİKETLER

haber

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

"Türkiye-Rusya ilişkileri Libya'da yeni bir sınav verecek"...

Faili meçhul cinayetler davasında son dönemeç: Mağdur aileler, 'davanın üstünün...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

'Erik Dalı Gevrektir' mahkemelik oldu...

Cem Küçük "Erdoğan giderse yargılanırız" deyince AKP'li Metiner: Korkutma bizi,...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

ABD Temsilciler Meclisi Trump'ın azledilmesine 'evet' dedi; dosya Senato'ya gönderildi...

Erdoğan'ın masasındaki 'en beğenilen siyasetçi' anketinde İmamoğlu ve Demirtaş var...

"Batık Simit Sarayı en çok krediyi Denizbank’tan çekmiş; özel bankanın...

Davutoğlu: Erdoğan ile aramızdaki mutabakat gereği sustum; kimse bize geçmiş...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24