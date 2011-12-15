-Altın Küre adayları BEVERLY HILLS (A.A) - 15.12.2011 - ABD'de Ocak ortasında Los Angeles kentinde kazananların açıklanacağı Golden Globe (Altın Küre) adayları belli oldu. 26 Şubat 2012'de Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi'nin Los Angeles'da açıklayacağı Oscar Ödülleri'nin en önemli habercisi sayılan Altın Küre adayları şunlar: En İyi Drama: "The Descendants" "The Help" "Hugo" "The Ides of March" (Zirveye Giden Yol) "Moneyball" (Kazanma Sanatı) "War Horse" (Savaş Atı ) En İyi Komedi veya Müzikal: "50/50" "The Artist" (Ressam) "Bridesmaids" (Nedimeler) "Midnight in Paris" (Paris'te Geceyarısı) "My Week with Marilyn" Drama dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: George Clooney "The Descendants" Leonardo DiCaprio "J. Edgar" Michael Fassbender "Shame" (Utanç) Ryan Gosling "The Ides of March" (Zirveye Giden Yol ) Brad Pitt "Moneyball" Drama dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Glenn Close "Albert Nobbs" Viola Davis "The Help" Rooney Mara "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Ejderha Dövmeli Kız ) Meryl Streep "The Iron Lady" ( Demir Leydi) Tilda Swinton "We Need to Talk About Kevin" (Kevin Hakkında Görüşmeliyiz ) Komedi veya Müzikal dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Jean Dujardin "The Artist" Brendan Gleeson "The Guard" Joseph Gordon-Levitt "50/50" Ryan Gosling "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (Çılgın, Aptal, Aşk ) Owen Wilson "Midnight in Paris" (Paris'te Geceyarısı) Komedi veya Müzikal'de En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Jodie Foster "Carnage" Charlize Theron "Young Adult" (Genç Yetişkin ) Kristen Wiig "Bridesmaids" (Nedimeler ) Michelle Williams "My Week with Marilyn" Kate Winslet "Carnage" En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Kenneth Branagh "My Week with Marilyn" Albert Brooks "Drive" Jonah Hill "Moneyball" (Kazanma Sanatı ) Viggo Mortensen "A Dangerous Method" (Tehlikeli İlişki ) Christopher Plummer "Beginners" En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Berenice Bejo "The Artist" (Ressam ) Jessica Chastain "The Help" Janet McTeer "Albert Nobbs" Octavia Spencer "The Help" Shailene Woodley "The Descendants" En İyi Animasyon Film: "The Adventures of Tintin" (Tenten'in Maceraları ) "Arthur Christmas" "Cars 2" (Arabalar 2) "Puss In Boots" (Çizmeli Kedi ) "Rango" En İyi Yönetmen: Woody Allen "Midnight in Paris" (Paris'te Geceyarısı) George Clooney "The Ides of March" (Zirveye Giden Yol) Michel Hazanavicius "The Artist" (Ressam) Alexander Payne "The Descendants" Martin Scorsese "Hugo" En İyi Senaryo: Woody Allen "Midnight in Paris" (Paris'te Geceyarısı) George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon "The Ides of March" (Zirveye Giden Yol) Michel Hazanavicius "The Artist" Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash "The Descendants" Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin "Moneyball" (Kazanma Sanatı) En İyi Yabancı Film: "The Flowers of War" (Çin) (Jing Ling Şi San Çay) "In The Land of Blood and Honey" (USA) "The Kid with a Bike" (Belgium) (Le Gamin au Velo) "A Separation" (İran) (Jodaeiye Nader az Simin) "The Skin I Live In" (İspanya ) (La piel que habito) En İyi Film Müziği: Ludovic Bource "The Artist" (Ressam ) Abel Korzeniowski "W.E." Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Ejderha Dövmeli Kız) Howard Shore "Hugo" John Williams "War Horse" ( Savaş Atı ) En İyi Orijinal Şarkı: "Hello Hello" - "Gnomeo & Juliet" ( Beste Elton John, Söz Bernie Taupin ) "The Keeper" - "Machine Gun Preacher" ( Beste - Söz : Chris Cornell ) "Lay Your Head Down" - "Albert Nobbs" ( Beste Brian Byrne, Söz Glenn Close ) "The Living Proof" - "The Help" ( Beste: Mary J. Blige, Thomas Newman, Harvey Mason, Jr. Söz: Mary J. Blige, Harvey Mason, Jr., Damon Thomas ) "Masterpiece" - "W.E." ( Beste - Söz: Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry) "W.E" filminde Türk oyuncu Haluk Bilginer de rol alıyor.