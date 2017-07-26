Ahmet Şık: Bugünkü yargının cemaat yargısından farkı yok

"Terör örgütüne üye olmamakla birlikte örgüt adına ve anayasal düzene karşı suç işlemek" iddiasıyla Cumhuriyet'in yazar, yönetici ve avukatları ile birlikte 208 gündür tutuklu bulunan muhabir Ahmet Şık, bugün (26 Temmuz 2017) hakkındaki suçlamalara yanıt verdi. Şık, "Bugünkü yargının cemaat yargısından farkı yok" ifadesini kullandı.

Tutuklanan ve tutuksuz yargılanan Cumhuriyet gazetesinin yönetici, yazar, muhabir ve avukatları hakkındaki dava, gözaltılardan 9 ay, iddianamenin hazırlanmasından 3 ay sonra başladı. 12'si tutuklu 19 kişinin yargılandığı duruşmanın üçüncü oturumu bugün yapıldı. Bugünkü oturumda köşe yazarı Hakan Kara, Cumhuriyet Kitap Eki Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Turhan Günay ve Ahmet Şık iddianamede yer alan suçlamalara yanıt verdi; ağır eleştiriler yöneltti.

"Gazetecilik faaliyetlerini suçlamak totaliter rejimlere aittir" diyen Şık'ın savunmasını bitirirken kullandığı "Kahrolsun istibdat, yaşasın hürriyet" ifadesi, duruşmayı izleyenlerden büyük alkış aldı.

Ahmet Şık'ın savunmasının tam metni şöyle:

"Sözlerime 3 yıl önce, 2014’te yayımlanan ‘Paralel Yürüdük Biz Bu Yollarda’ isimli kitabımın önsözünden bir alıntıyla başlayacağım. AKP ve Gülen Cemaati arasındaki mafyatik iktidar ortaklığının nasıl dağıldığını anlatan bu inceleme-araştırma kitabımın önsözü şöyle başlıyor:

“Türkiye’yi siyasal ve toplumsal olarak beraber dönüştüren iki güç olan AKP ile Gülen Cemaati’nin birlikteliği ve yancı desteğiyle sürdürülen, adına iktidar denilen kanalizasyon patladı. ‘Yeni Türkiye’ denilen garabeti inşa eden, amaca ulaşmak için her türlü araca başvurmanın uygun olduğu Makyavelist bir anlayışın hakim olduğu iki güç; AKP ve Cemaat ayrıştı.

Her ikisi de sistemin ve toplumun demokratikleşmesini değil, kendi otoritesini hakim güç kılmak üzerinden, içinde örgütlenmeye çalıştıkları devleti ele geçirmek isteyen güç odakları.

Uzun vadede söz sahibi tek güç olacaklarını düşündükleri devletin otoritesine bağlılığı sarsılmaz kılmaya çalışan bir anlayışa sahip bu iki odak, gördük ki bir yandan ortak düşmanlarla mücadele ederlerken öte yandan birbirlerini yok etmeye dönük hamleler için malzeme biriktirmişler.

Bu malzemelerin kullanılacağı günün yaklaştığı, kanalizasyondaki pis kokunun uzun süredir dışarıya yayılmasından belliydi. Medya köşelerinden yapılan tehditler, el altından yapılan tasfiyeler, zaman zaman sızdırılan telefon konuşmaları, hukuksuzluk üzerine kurulu polis-yargı operasyonlarının, ortak düşmanlardan sonra iktidar bileşenlerini hedef alması yaşanacakların işaretiydi.

"Sadece devletin sahibi kim olacak diye savaşılıyor"

Ortalıkta yok edilecek düşman kalmadığına kanaat getirince, devletin sahibinin kim olacağı kavgasına tutuşarak birbirlerini hedef aldılar. Evet ortalığı pislik götürdü, götürüyor. Görünen o ki bir süre daha böyle olacak. Dinin, etik değerlerin alet edildiği bu savaşta tarafların ihtiyaçlarını karşılayan yalanlar, tarafları nezdinde gerçeklerden daha itibarlı. Bu yüzden yapılan savunmalara kimse aldanmasın. Bu savaş, ne demokrasi ve temiz toplum ne de birilerinin iddia ettiği gibi barış ya da sivilleşme için yaşanıyor. Sadece devletin sahibi kim olacak diye savaşılıyor.”

Bu satırlar yayımlandıktan sonra, AKP ve Gülen Cemaati arasındaki savaş daha da şiddetlendi. 2007’deki Ergenekon soruşturmalarıyla başlayan sahte bir tarih yazımı sürecinin iktidar ve suç ortaklarının devletin ve ülkenin yağmalanmasında kimin daha çok pay alacağıyla ilgili savaş bir darbe kalkışmasına kadar uzandı. 15 Temmuz 2016’da 250 insanın katledildiği kanlı bir kalkışma yaşandı.

Tek failinin Gülen Cemaati olduğuna inanmamız istenen bu kalkışmanın hükümet tarafından önceden bilindiğine yönelik ciddi kuşkular var. Üzerinden bir yıl geçtiği ve çok sayıda soruşturma açılmasına rağmen kuşkular azalmak yerine giderek arttı. İhtiyaç duyulan ‘Kontrollü Kaos’ için yol verildiği zannına kapılmamıza neden olan birçok emaresiyle karanlıkta kalması istenen 15 Temmuz Darbesi son 10 yıla yayılan sahte tarih yazımının da en önemli kilometre taşı oldu. İçinde sıklıkla geçen “demokratikleşme-sivilleşme” sözcükleriyle, yalanlarla kurgulanmış bu sahteliğin tek gerçeği ise darbecilerin katlettiği insanlar oldu.

Darbenin karanlıkta bırakılmak istenen yanlarına dair sorular sormamız, ‘Kontrollü Kaos’ dememiz boşa değil. Kalkışmanın hedefindeki kişi Recep Tayyip Erdoğan henüz ülke kan gölünün ortasındayken niyetini açık eden cümleyi ağzından kaçırmış, “Bu darbe bize Allah’ın bir lütfudur” demişti. Lütuf denilerek kastedilenin ne olduğunu hep birlikte gördük, yaşadık, yaşıyoruz. Hakikati dile getirenlerin, suç düzenine itiraz edenlerin, gasp edilen haklarını talep edenlerin seslerinin kısılıp boğulmaya çalışıldığı ve giderek koyulaşan karanlık günlerden geçiyoruz. Kısaca özetlemekte fayda var.

Darbe engellenmesine engellendi ama ilan edilen Olağanüstü Hal (OHAL) ile temel hak ve özgürlüklerin tümü askıya alındı.

Onbinlerce insan ‘Darbecilik-FETÖ’cülük’ suçlamasıyla gözaltına alındı, 50 binden fazlası tutuklandı. İşkencelerden geçirilenler oldu.

Kanun Hükmünde Kararnamelerle (KHK) devletin ve toplumun Türk-İslamcı bir biçimde dizaynına hız verildi. ‘Bizden olanlar - olmayanlar’ ayrımının tek ölçüt kabul edildiği kuşkularını haklı çıkaran uygulamalarla kamudan tasfiyeler başlatıldı. 110 binden fazla kamu görevlisi ihraç edildi. Güvenlik, yargı, eğitim gibi devletin temel organları başta olmak üzere kamuda doğan boşluk liyakatin değil biat etmenin temel alınmasıyla AKP kadrolarınca dolduruldu.

Yıllarca öğrenci yetiştirmiş bilim insanları, öğretmenler bir anda ‘terörist’ olduklarına hükmedilerek işsiz bırakıldılar. Hakkı olanı geri almak için mücadelesini açlık greviyle sürdürenlere dahi yanıt hapishane oldu.

Fiili olarak ortadan kalkmış olan güçler ayrılığı prensibini resmi olarak da ortadan kaldıracak düzenlemelerin yolu OHAL koşullarında, sandık güvenliği olmadan yapılan şaibeli bir referandumla açıldı.

Türkiye’de her zaman sorunlu olan, istisnai örneklerle varlığını kanıtlamaya çalışan yargı bağımsızlığı ve tarafsızlığı, kendilerini iktidarın menfaatlerine memur tayin eden hakim-savcılar eliyle tamamen ortadan kalktı. Tutuklama terörüyle gasp edilen kişi özgürlüğünün ihlali, geçerli 6 milyon oy sahibinin iradesini temsil eden Meclis’in üçüncü büyük partisine de uzandı. HDP’nin eş genel başkanları, milletvekilleri ve yine seçilerek göreve gelmiş birçok belediye başkanı esir edildi. Ve hatta bu tutuklamaların yolunu açan düzenlenmeyi “teröristleri koruyorlar” tezviratı yapılacak korkusuyla onaylayan ana muhalefet partisi CHP’nin bir vekiline kadar vardı tutuklamalar.

Bir çok sivil toplum örgütü kapatıldı. Hak savunucuları tutuklandı. Onlarca şirkete el konuldu.

Darbenin engellenip demokrasinin taçlandırıldığı söylenen ülkede yazılı, görsel, işitsel yayın yapan onlarca medya organı kapatıldı. Soruşturma, dava, tutuklama tehditleri ve ekonomik baskılara rağmen hâlâ direnmeye çalışan birkaç gazete ve bir avuç gazeteciyi saymazsak hakikati perdelemeden yayın yapan tek bir medya organı ve gazeteci kalmadı. 150’den fazla gazeteci de hapislere tıkılınca Türkiye yeniden ‘dünyanın en büyük gazeteci hapishanesi’ ünvanına kavuştu. Öyle ki; Türkiye tek başına, diğer bütün ülkelerin hapishanelerinde tutulan gazetecilerin toplamından daha fazla esire sahip konumunda.

Hapiste olmadığı halde tutuklu olan gazeteciler

Hapiste olmadığı halde tutuklu bulunan, yani sansür ve otosansür kıskacındaki gazetecileri de listeye eklediğimizde tablo daha da karamsar bir hal alıyor. Sansürün koyu gölgesi nedeniyle farklı sermaye gruplarının sahipliğinde yayın yapan çok sayıda medya organı bulunmasına rağmen tek sesli yayıncılık anlayışı tüm ülkeye hakim olmuş durumda.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan uykusunda konuşsa canlı yayın yapmak zorunda olan televizyon kanallarında, iktidar komiserleri olmadan siyasal program yapmak da yasak.

Medyanın durumu böyle olunca, siyasal eleştiri mecrası olarak sadece sosyal medya araçları kalmış oldu. Eğer erişim engellenmemişse, eğer internet devlet sansürüyle kesilmemişse, eğer AKP’nin kadrolu internet trolleri ve muhbir vatandaşlarının ve savcılarının hoşuna gitmeyecek şeyler yazmamışsanız eleştiri hakkınızı kullanmanın önünde bir engel yok. Ancak, bu hakkınızı kullandığınızı için tutuklanmayacağınızın garantisi de yok.

"15 Temmuz'da darbe engellendi ama cunta iktidar oldu"

Engellenmiş bir darbe kalkışması sonrasında memleketin içerisinde bulunduğu karamsar tablonun kısa özeti böyle. Aslında bu kadar laf kalabalığını tek bir cümleye sığdırmak da mümkün:

15 Temmuz’da darbe engellendi ama cunta iktidar oldu.

Darbe kalkışmasından sonra hazırlanan iddianamelerde Gülen Cemaati’nin amacı şöyle anlatılıyor:

“Türkiye Cumhuriyeti devletinin tüm Anayasal kurumları olan Yasama, Yürütme ve Yargı erklerini ele geçirmek ve bu süreç tamamlandıktan sonra devleti, toplumu ve fertleri FETÖ’nün ideolojisi doğrultusunda yeniden dizayn ederek; oligarşik özellikler taşıyan bir zümre eliyle ekonomik, toplumsal ve siyasi gücü yönetmek.”

Bir lütuf olarak görülen kanlı bir kalkışmadan bugüne uzanan süreçte ortaya çıkan, biraz önce özetlediğimiz tabloya baktığımızda, iddianamelerde anlatılan bu amacın gerçekleşmediğini kim söyleyebilir?

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti devletinin tüm Anayasal kurumları olan Yasama, Yürütme ve Yargı erkleri ele geçirilmedi mi?

OHAL ve KHK’ler aracılığıyla devleti, toplumu ve fertleri kendi ideolojileri ve menfaatleri doğrultusunda dizayn etmeye çalışmıyorlar mı?

Devleti ve ülkenin kaynaklarını talan etme niyet ve kararlılığında, oligarşik özellikler taşıyan bir zümre eliyle ekonomik, toplumsal ve siyasi gücü yönetmeye çalışmıyorlar mı?

İşte bu nedenlerle Gülen Cemaati’nin en büyük yenilgisi olan 15 Temmuz Kalkışması, aynı zamanda en büyük zaferidir.

Çünkü, Fethullah Gülen’in idealize ettiği devlet, toplum ve fert modeli 15 Temmuz kalkışması sonrasında hayata geçirilmiş oldu. İnşa süreci hızla devam eden ve demokrasinin yanında yer alan herkesin karşı çıkması gereken sistem kimin elinde olursa olsun, patenti Fethullah Gülen’dedir.

Tam da bu nedenle Fethullah Gülen ve cemaati ne istediyse, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ve AKP hükümeti vermiştir.

Şimdiyse, kanlı bir kalkışmanın ardındaki güçlerden birisi olduğu kuşku götürmez bir gerçek olan Gülen Cemaati’nin, FETÖ diye anılan bir canavara dönüşmesinde hiçbir sorumlulukları yokmuş gibi davranıyorlar.

Suçlu olduklarını söylemeyelim, gerçekleri anlatmayalım istiyorlar.

Darbecilerce katledilenlerin kanlarını ucuz ve sığ bir siyasetin demagoji malzemesi yapıyorlar.

Çünkü gücü elinde tutanların tek bir amacı var: Totaliter iktidarlarını her ne olursa olsun sürdürmek.

Ve bunun için her türlü kötülüğü yapacak, herkesten vazgeçebilecek bir ruh halinde olacaklar. Uzun iktidar yolculukları, birlikte yola çıktıklarından birer birer vazgeçtiklerinin örnekleriyle dolu bir tarihi barındırıyor. İşlerinin bittiğini düşündüklerini, kullanım süresi dolanları, ihtiyaç kalmayanları geride bırakıp yollarına devam ettiler. Destekçilerinden, işbirlikçilerinden, suç ortaklarından ve hatta dava arkadaşlarından vazgeçtiler. Elbette kalanlara da, saflarına ekledikleri yeni kullanışlılara da sıra gelecek.

Medyanın neredeyse tamamını iktidarlarının borazanı haline getirenler, suçlarını ve kötü niyetlerini ortaya koymakta diretenleri ise hapsederek susturmaya çalışıyorlar.

Korkacağımızı, susacağımızı sanıyorlar. Bir kez daha yanıldıklarını göstermek için anlatmaya devam edelim…

45 yıllık geçmişi bulunan Gülen Cemaati’nin, ilk 30 yılda tamamladığı devlet içindeki yatay örgütlenmesinin dikey bir gelişim seyri izlemesi ise son 15 yılda tamamlandı. İktidarına gayrı resmi ortak olduğu AKP hükümetinin sağladığı olanaklarla Gülen Cemaati’nin, adeta devleti kendisine paralel hale getirmek için önünde engel kalmadı.

Cemaat, polis ve yargı teşkilatları ile ordudaki operasyonel birimlerde hayli güç biriktirmişti. AKP iktidarıyla birlikte stratejik mevki ve makamlara yerleşmek de zor olmadı. Sonrasında ise, ele geçirilmesi planlanan resmi ya da sivil tüm alanlardaki alternatif ve rakip olabilecek aktör, kişi ve kurumlar tasfiye edilerek, kendilerinin önceliklerini belirleyen bir nüfuz alanına kavuşmuş oldular.

Doğru ifadesiyle söylersek, Gülen Cemaati’nin devlet ve toplum için en tehlikeli hale gelecek güce erişmesinin en büyük sorumlusu, “Ne istedilerse veren” ve “yaptığı yardımlar için af dileyerek” suçunu da itiraf eden Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ve 15 yıldır tek başına iktidar olan AKP’dir. Dolayısıyla 15 Temmuz kalkışmasının da sorumluları arasındadırlar.

Birkaç somut örnekle açıklayacağım ancak öncesinde bir anımsatmada bulunmakta yarar var.

Ergenekon ile başlayıp Balyoz, Askeri Casusluk ve başka birkaç soruşturma ile sürdürülen bir dizi kumpas davasıyla Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri (TSK) içerisinden Gülen Cemaati mensubu olmayan çok sayıda subay tasfiye edildi. Tutuklanmaktan kurtulanların terfileri bile çeşitli haysiyet cellatlıklarıyla engellendi.

O dönemde başbakan olan Erdoğan, kendisini bu davaların savcısı olarak ilan etmişti.

AKP hükümeti de siyasal onay makamı olarak bir yandan hukuksuzluklara suç ortaklığı yaparken, öte yandan kumpasların faillerine yönelik eleştiri ve suçlamalara karşı da kendini siper etmişti.

Şimdiyse, o dönemin suç ve günahlarının tüm yükünü Gülen Cemaati’nin sırtına yükleyerek kendi rollerini ve suçlarını gizlemeye çalışıyorlar.

O dönemde cemaatin komplolarıyla hapsedilen, AKP-Cemaat ortaklığının medyadaki tetikçileri tarafından infaz edilmeye çalışılan çok sayıda kişi vardı. Bu kişilerden, aralarında gazetecilerin de olduğu bazılarının, AKP’nin suçlarının gizlenmesinin kolaylaştırıcısı/ortağı haline geldiğini, hatta bu dönemin haysiyet celladı olarak sahnede bulunduklarını da belirtmeden geçmeyelim.

Konumuza dönersek, Gülen Cemaati söz konusu kumpas davalarıyla TSK’deki terfi listesi ve sırasını menfaatleri ve amaçları doğrultusunda şekillendirerek kendi mensuplarının önünü açmış oldu.

TSK’de Cemaat mensubu olmayan subaylar elbette bu davalarla saf dışı bırakılanlardan ibaret değildi. Kalanların saf dışı edilmesi için Cemaat’in yardımına koşan yine AKP hükümeti oldu. Hem de aralarındaki savaş sürerken.

Bakalım neler olmuş…

2012 Mayıs’ında yapılan yasal değişiklikle, askeri personelin 15 yıllık mecburi hizmet süresi 10 yıla indirilmişti. Cemaat böylece, kendilerinden olmayan subaylardan bazılarının ordudan ayrılacağını hesaplıyordu. Öyle de oldu. Kumpas davalarıyla yaratılan korku iklimi ve TSK’nin yaşadığı itibar kaybı nedeniyle istifalar yaşandı.

Bu ilk yasal değişiklikten sonra gerçekleşen önemli bazı düzenlemeler ise ilginç bir şekilde AKP ve Cemaat arasındaki savaş başladıktan sonra yapılmıştı.

AKP ve Gülen Cemaati arasındaki savaşı bir meydan muharebesine çeviren ve aralarındaki ilişkiyi onarılamaz biçimde koparan 17/25 Aralık 2013’teki yolsuzluk soruşturmalarıydı. Suriye iç savaşında rejim karşıtı olarak çarpışan bazı selefi cihatçı gruplara silah ve mühimmat yardımı yapıldığını kanıtlayan MİT TIR’ları operasyonları da bu süreçte gerçekleştirilmişti.

İşte ilişkilerin böylesine kopuk olduğu bir dönemde bazı AKP milletvekillerinin talep, öneri ve oylarıyla gerçekleşen yasal değişiklerle TBMM’de askerlikle ilgili bazı düzenlemeler yapıldı.

İlkin 11 Şubat 2014’te Meclis’in çoğunluk gücü olan AKP’nin benimsemesiyle yapılan düzenleme ile TSK’de terfiler 1 yıl öne çekildi. Böylece aralarında çok sayıda Cemaat mensubu olan 4 yıllık albaylar ve 3 yıllık generaller de terfi kapsamında Yüksek Askeri Şura’ya (YAŞ) dâhil edilmiş oldu. Düzenlemeyle aynı zamanda, Cemaat mensubu olmayan ve YAŞ kararlarında terfi alamayan generaller de bu şekilde emekli edilerek TSK dışına çıkarılmış olacaktı.

İkinci değişiklik 2 ay sonra gerçekleşti. 12 Nisan 2014’te yürürlüğe giren TSK Yüksek Disiplin Kurulları Yönetmeliği’yle ordudan ihraçları değerlendirmek üzere yeni Yüksek Disiplin Kurulları oluşturuldu. Bu kurulların çalışma esaslarını belirleyen Subay Sicil Yönetmeliği’nde yapılan değişiklik, irticai faaliyetler nedeniyle TSK’den ihraçların önünü kesiyordu.

Bir diğer değişiklik 37 AKP’li vekil tarafından 30 Aralık 2015’te Meclis Başkanlığı’na sunuldu. Bu kanun değişikliğiyle, albaylıktan generalliğe terfi için bekleme süresi 4 yıla indirilmiş oluyordu. Bu şekilde, Cemaat mensubu olan ancak terfi sırası gelmemiş albayların general olmasının da yolu açılmış oldu.

Son değişiklik 6722 sayılı TSK Personel Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun’du.

1988 ve daha önceki yıllarda Harp Okullarından mezun olmuş subaylar, Gülen Cemaati’nin örgütlüğünün en zayıf olduğu gruplardı.

Sözkonusu yasa değişikliği de, orduda hizmet süresini 28 yıla indiren düzenlemeler öngörüyordu.

Böylece Cemaat, kendisinden olmayan subayları en çok syıda bulunduğu üç devreyi birden topluca emekli ederek TSK dışına çıkarmış olacaktı.

15 Temmuz darbesi girişiminin en önemli aktörleri oldukları öne sürülen generaller Mehmet Dişli ve Mehmet Partigöç’ün hazırladığı bu tasarının, bir madde hariç tümünün, yasa kabul edilir edilmez yürürlüğe girmesi öngörülüyordu. 2016 Ağustos Şurası’ndan sonra yürürlüğe girmesi öngörülen ise, Cemaat’in en az örgütlü olduğu 1988 ve önceki yıllardaki mezunları kapsayan üç devrenin birden toplu olarak emekli edilmesiyle ilgili maddeydi. 23 Haziran 2016 gecesi, tasarının Meclis’teki görüşmeleri sırasında AKP Grubu’nun verdiği bir önergeyle, o maddenin de kanun çıktığı anda yürürlüğe girmesi sağlandı.

1985-2003 arası 400 personel TSK'den ihraç edildi, AKP döneminde tek bir ihraç olmadı

AKP hükümetinin sınırsız desteğiyle yürütülen kumpas davaları ve yine hükümet eliyle yapılan yasal düzenlemelerle Gülen Cemaati’nin TSK içinde hedeflediği tasfiyeler büyük oranda gerçekleşmiş oldu. Bunların ne anlama geldiğini de 15 Temmuz sonrasında ortaya çıkan tablo gösterdi.

CHP’nin hazırladığı, “Öngörülen, Önlenmeyen ve Sonuçları Kullanılan Kontrollü Darbe” başlığını taşıyan, TBMM 15 Temmuz Darbesini Araştırma Komisyonu’nun raporuna yönelik muhalefet şerhini içeren raporundan yapacağım alıntı söylemeye çalıştığımı daha anlamlı kılacak.

Raporda yer alan bilgilere göre, kumpas davalarından sonraya rastgelen 2011, 2012 ve 2013 yıllarındaki YAŞ kararlarıyla terfi eden generallerin neredeyse tamamı FETÖ üyesi olmakla suçlanıyorlar. Biraz önce anlattığım AKP hükümetinin yaptığı yasal düzenleme ve değişikliklerden sonraki döneme rastgelen 2014 ve 2015 yıllarındaki YAŞ kararlarıyla albaylıktan generalliğe terfi edenlerin de yüzde 80’ine aynı suçlama yöneltilmiş.

Bu arada 1985’ten AKP’nin iktidara geldiği 2003’e kadar Gülen Cemaati mensubu oldukları iddiasıyla toplamda 400 personelin TSK’den ihraç edildiğini, ancak 2003’ten darbe kalkışmasının yaşandığı tarihe kadar ise herhangi bir ihraç yaşanmadığını vurgulamakta yarar var.

Uygulanmayan 2004 Milli Güvenlik Kurulu (MGK) kararlarından da bahsettikten sonra Gülen Cemaati’nin darbe kalkışmasına girişecek kadar TSK içinde böylesine etkili bir güce ulaşmasında AKP hükümetinin azımsanmayacak katkılarını anlatmaya çalıştığım bu bölümü bitireceğim.

25 Ağustos 2004’deki MGK toplantısı yapıldığında AKP iktidardaki ikinci yılını doldurmak üzereydi. Bildiğiniz gibi MGK, en üst düzeyde asker ve sivil yöneticilerin bir araya gelerek, kurula adını veren milli güvenlik konularının görüşüldüğü, tavsiye niteliğinde kararların alındığı bir toplantıdır. Kararları da mutlaka gizli tutulur.

Ancak 2004 MGK kararları birkaç yıldır biliniyor.

Bugünkü Türkiye’nin inşası sürecine yaptığı katkılarla maruf Taraf gazetesinde 28 Kasım 2013’de manşetten yayımlandı.

AKP-Cemaat savaşının ilk dönemlerinde yayımlanan ve çatışmaların daha da şiddetleneceğinin işaret fişeği olan bu haberle birlikte öğrendik MGK toplantısının kararlarını.

15 Temmuz darbe girişiminden 12 yıl önce yapılan bu MGK toplantısının konusu, Gülen Cemaati’nin gelecekte yaratacağı tehlikeye işaret ediyormuş. Bu nedenle toplantıda, “Fethullah Gülen Grubunun Faaliyetlerine Karşı Alınması Gereken Tedbirler” başlığıyla, Cemaat’e karşı bir eylem planı hazırlanması tavsiye kararı olarak dönemin TSK yönetimi tarafından AKP hükümetine bildirilmişti.

Dönemin Cumhurbaşkanı Ahmet Necdet Sezer, Başbakan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Dışişleri Bakanı Abdullah Gül ve 5 ayrı bakanın yanı sıra Genelkurmay Başkanı Hilmi Özkök ve MGK’nin diğer asker üyeleri olan kuvvet komutanları Aytaç Yalman, Özden Örnek, İbrahim Fırtına ve Şener Eruygur tavsiye kararının altındaki imzaların sahipleriydi.

Gülen cemaati bizzat AKP tarafından tehdit listesinden çıkarıldı

Önerinin sahibi olan TSK, karar uyarınca oluşturulacak eylem planı çerçevesinde Gülen Cemaati’nin yurt içi ve dışındaki faaliyetlerinin hassasiyetle takip edilerek, ileride yaratabileceği tehlikelere karşı radikal tedbirler alınmasını öneriyordu. Bu tavsiye kararlarında imzası bulunan komutanlardan üçünün kumpas davalarında tutuklandığını anımsatıp hükümetin neler yaptığını anlatarak devam edelim.

Haberin Taraf Gazetesi’nde yayımlanmasından sonra AKP’nin de seçmen tabanını oluşturan muhafazakar kamuoyunda oluşan tepkiler üzerine hükümetten peş peşe açıklamalar yapıldı. Açıklamaların ortak noktası; kararların tavsiye niteliğinde olduğu ve hükümetçe yok sayılarak hiçbir zaman uygulanmadığıydı. Dönemin Başbakan Başdanışmanı olan Yalçın Akdoğan twitter hesabından, “2004’teki MGK kararı hükümet tarafınan yok hükmünde kabul edilmiş, hiçbir bakanlar kurulu kararı alınmamış, hiçbir işlem yapılmamıştır” açıklamasını yapmıştı. Dönemin Başbakan Yardımcısı Bülent Arınç da “10 yılda MGK’de kabul edilen hiçbir şey hayata geçirilmediği gibi biz; dindarları, dini grupları mağdur edecek hiçbir şeyi hayata geçirmedik. Milli Güvenlik Siyaset Belgesi’nin işlevselliğini biz ortadan kaldırdık” demişti. Arınç’ın açıklamasında, Milli Güvenlik Siyaset Belgesi’ne vurgu yapılması da önemli. Zira, Milli Güvenlik Siyaset Belgesi, devletin iç ve dış tehdit olarak belirlediği grupları tanımlar. Gülen Cemaati de 2010 yılına dek bu belgede, devlet güvenliğine yönelik iç tehdit grupları arasında sayılıyordu. Ancak, Arınç’ın da vurguladığı üzere Gülen Cemaati, bizzat AKP hükümeti tarafından tehdit listesinden çıkarıldı.

Eski MİT Müsteşar Yardımcısı Cevat Öneş, 2004 MGK kararlarının uygulanmaması üzerine bakın nasıl bir tespitte bulunmuş: “İfade edilen çeşitli saiklere rağmen 2004 MGK kararının, siyasi ve hukuki yönlerden zamanın iktidarınca tedbirler yönünden değerlendirilmeyişi, Gülen Cemaati’nin sadece Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri’ni değil, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Devletini ve kurumlarını da işgal etme sürecine ivme kazandırmıştır.”

Hayır kandırılmadınız, aksine bizi kandırmaya çalıştınız

MİT’te üst düzey yöneticilik yapmış olan Öneş’in devletin dinci bir örgüt tarafından işgal edilmesi sürecinin önemli sorumlularından biri olarak AKP hükümetini işaret ettiği açıklaması böyle. AKP hükümetinin konuyla ilgili yaptığı ve bir suç itirafı olan açıklamaları da ortada.

Cemaat kendilerini hedef alana dek uyarı ve eleştirileri dinlemeyip, devleti tüm kurumlarıyla birlikte bu çeteye teslim eden, suçlarına ortaklık yapanlar şimdi “kandırıldıklarına” inanmamızı istiyorlar.

Hayır kandırılmadınız. Aksine, birlikte kandırmaya çalıştınız.

Yıllardır bunu söylememize rağmen,Cumhuriyet Gazetesi’nden örgüt, bizlerden FETÖ’cü çıkarmak için beyhude bir çabaya girişen Türkiye yargısının “kandırıldık” açıklamasını yeterli görerek şüpheliler hakkında herhangi bir soruşturma açmadığını da belirtelim.

Şimdi yargının AKP eliyle Cemaat’e nasıl teslim edildiğine bir göz atalım. CHP’nin 15 Temmuz kalkışmasıyla ilgili hazırladığı raporundan yine bir alıntı yapacağım.

Darbe girişimi sonrasında, Gülen Cemaati’nin hatırı sayılır bir ağırlığı olan yargı teşkilatından birkaç bin hakim-savcı “FETÖ’cü oldukları” gerekçesiyle ihraç edildi. Birçoğu tutuklandı.

CHP’nin raporu, ihraç edilen yargı mensuplarının kadrolaşmalarına dair çarpıcı tespitler içeriyor. Raporda darbe sonrasında KHK’lerle ihraç edilen yargı mensupları arasında kıdemi en eski olanın 1980’de mesleğe girdiği belirtiliyor. 1980’den AKP’nin iktidara geldiği 2002’ye kadar, farklı hükümetler tarafından toplamda 7 bin 672 hakim ve savcının ataması yapılmış. Bunlar arasından darbe kalkışması sonrasında ihraç edilenlerin sayısı bin 210 kişi. Oransal olarak ifade edersek, 23 yıllık bir süreç içinde göreve başlayan yargı mensupları arasında FETÖ bağlantısı olduğu iddiasıyla ihraç edilenlerin oranı yaklaşık yüzde 16.

Şimdi bir de AKP’nin iktidar olmasından sonraki dönemlere bakalım.

Raporda 2003-2010 yılları arası ilk AKP Dönemi olarak adlandırılmış. Bu dönemde ataması yapılan 3 bin 637 hakim-savcıdan ihraç edilenlerin sayısı bin 255 kişi. Oransal ifadeyle, toplam atamalar içinde ihraç edilenlerin payı yaklaşık yüzde 35 olan bu dönemin adalet bakanları ise Cemil Çiçek, Mehmet Ali Şahin ve Sadullah Ergin.

Yargıdaki vesayete son verdiği demogojisi yapılan 2010 Anayasa Referandumu sonrası ile AKP’ye yönelik yolsuzluk soruşturmalarının yapıldığı 17/25 Aralık 2013 tarihleri arası ise raporda ikinci AKP Dönemi olarak incelenmiş. Bu dönemin adalet bakanları ise yine Sadullah Ergin ve Bekir Bozdağ. Bu iki bakanın döneminde ataması yapılan 2 bin 876 hakim/savcıdan bin 192 kişi ihraç listelerine girmiş. İhraçların toplam atamalar içindeki payı ise yaklaşık yüzde 42.

AKP’nin Cemaat’le ortaklığının sona ermesinden sonraki , 2014’den 15 Temmuz 2016 darbesine kadar geçen süre ise üçüncü AKP Dönemi başlığı ile ele alınmış. Adalet Bakanı ise yine Bekir Bozdağ. AKP – Cemaat savaşının şiddetlenmesi nedeniyle bu dönemdeki yargı atamalarında Cemaat payında belli bir düşüş göze çarpıyor. Atanan 2 bin 281 Hakim-savcıdan 582’si ihraç edilmiş. Yani yaklaşık yüzde 26’sı.

AKP’nin bu üç dönemine dair toplam sayıları kıyaslamalı olarak verirsek; 1980-2002 arasındaki 23 yılda yargıdaki Cemaat kadrolaşması yaklaşık yüzde 16’iken, AKP’nin kesintisiz olarak hükümet olduğu 2003-2016 arasındaki 14 yılda ise bu oran yüzde 35 olmuş. Bu 14 yılda ataması AKP tarafından yapılan 8 bin 794 hakim-savcıdan 3 bin 29’u ihraç edilmiş. Oransal ifadesiyle toplam atamalar içinde FETÖ bağlantısı nedeniyle ihraç edilen yargı mensubu yüzde 35 olmuş.

AKP hükümetinin kendisini suçtan muaf tutmak için sığ bir kurnazlık örneğiyle, FETÖ adına yürütülen soruşturmalarda milat olarak kabul ettiği 17/25 Aralık 2013 sonrasındaki döneme ilişkin ihraç oranları bile 1980-2002 arasındaki dönem ortalamasının üzerindedir. Geçen haftaya kadar Adalet Bakanı olan Bekir Bozdağ’a ayrıca bir parantez açarak bu konuya nokta koyalım.

Bekir Bozdağ, AKP hükümetinin 14 yıllık iktidarında Adalet Bakanı olarak görev yapan 4 isimden biri. 24 Mart 2011’de Meclis’te yaptığı konuşmada Fethullah Gülen’den “Bu ülkenin yetiştirdiği değerli bir kıymet, bilge bir insandır. Herşeyi açıktır” diye bahseden Bozdağ, 9 Haziran 2012’de de “Muhterem Hoca Efendiye Antalya’dan selamlarımı iletiyorum” mesajını kişisel twitter hesabından paylaşan kişidir. 15 Şubat 2012’de de CNNTURK televizyon kanalında katıldığı bir programda, “Yargıda cemaat örgütlenmesi var mı?” sorusunu “böyle bir şey mümkün olmaz” diyerek yanıtlayan da Bekir Bozdağ’dır. Cemaat ile aralarındaki savaşın başlangıç zamanlarında, 15 Ağustos 2013’te, “Cemaat’le AKP arasında bir fitne ateşi yakmayı başaramayacaklardır” şeklindeki twitter mesajının sahibi de Bekir Bozdağ’dır.

Yargıda Cemaat’in örgütlenmesi olduğuna yönelik iddialara “mümkün değil” yanıtını vermiş olan Bekir Bozdağ’ın 2013’ten günümüze kadar uzanan bir Adalet Bakanlığı serüveni var. Bu 4 yılda 15 Temmuz darbesine gelene kadar Bozdağ, toplam 3 bin 614 hakim-savcı ataması yapmış. Yani AKP’nin 14 yıllık iktidarında gerçekleştirilen toplam 8 bin 794 atamanın yüzde 41’ini Bakan Bozdağ 4 yılda yapmış. Yargıda Cemaat örgütlenmesini mümkün görmeyen Bozdağ’ın atamasını yaptığı hakim-savcılardan bin 228’i, yani yaklaşık yüzde 34’ü FETÖ’cü oldukları iddiasıyla ihraç edilmiş. Bu sayı ve oranların bize söylediği şudur:

Bekir Bozdağ, yargının Cemaat’e teslim edilmesinin baş sorumlularından birisidir.

Ancak bizler FETÖ’cü suçlamasıyla hapsedilmişken, Bekir Bozdağ görevinin değiştirilesine karar verildiği geçen haftaya kadar Adalet Bakanı sıfatıyla Hakim-Savcılar Kurulu’nun başındaki kişi olarak, kendisi tarafından ataması yapılan yargı mensuplarının teşkilattan ihraçlarını yönetiyordu.

MİT'E SIZDILAR

15 Temmuz darbesini saatler önce haber aldığı halde kanlı kalkışmayı engelle(ye)meyen Hakan Fidan’ın müsteşarı olduğu Milli İstihbarat Teşkilatı’nda (MİT) durum ne imiş ona da bakalım.

Meclis 15 Temmuz Darbesini Araştırma Komisyonu’na ifade veren isimlerden birisi de bir önceki MİT Müsteşarı olan Emre Taner’di.

İfadesinde, görev yaptığı 2005-2010 yılları arasındaki dönemi kast ederek şunları söyledi emekli Müsteşar Taner:

“Benim çalıştığım dönemde MİT’e FETÖ’nün sızması sıfıra yakındır. İstemezseniz almazsınız. İyi incelersiniz almazsınız. Ondan sonrasını bilemem. Daha sonraki yönetim cevaplayacaktır. Şimdi, ‘70-80 kişi MİT’ten FETÖ bağlantılı diye ayrıldı’ dendiği zaman dahi yadırgamamak mümkün değildir. Geçmiş döneme ait değildir. Belki 2,3,5 kişi olabilir. Ona bir itirazımız yok. Ama son dönemde bu girmelerin daha rahat ve net olduğuna dair bir izlenim vardır. Bunu rahatlıkla söyleyebilirim. MİT, devlet kurumları içerisinde FETÖ anlamında ve diğer yıkıcı örgütler anlamında en temiz kalmış örgüttür.”

Cemaat’in MİT’e sızmaları konusunda açık bir biçimde Hakan Fidan’ı suçlayan eski müsteşar Taner’in, MİT’in FETÖ bağlamında “en temiz kalmış örgüt” olduğu düşüncesi ne kadar doğruyu yansıtıyor bakalım.

Meclis 15 Temmuz Komisyonu’na ifade vermeye dahi gitmeyen ya da gitmesine izin verilmeyen MİT Müsteşarı Hakan Fidan, talep üzerine, MİT’teki FETÖ bağlantılı personelle ilgili bir rapor gönderdi. Cemaat kumpasıyla, Ergenekoncu olduğumuz yalanıyla tutuklanıp birlikte hapsedildiğim “eski örgüt arkadaşım” gazeteci Müyesser Yıldız, Oda TV isimli haber portalında bu raporun içeriğini anlatmış.

MİT’in raporuna göre; 17 Aralık 2013’ten 15 Temmuz 2016’ya kadar olan 2,5 yıllık dönemde 181, darbe kalkışmasından sonraysa 377 personel hakkında işlem yapılmış. Yani, “devletin temiz kaldığı” iddia edilen kurumunda toplam 558 personelin FETÖ bağlantısı tespit edilmiş. Bunlardan 167’si kamu görevinden çıkarılmış. Sözleşme feshi ya da istifa gibi nedenlerle de 70’inin teşkilatla ilişiği kesilmiş. TSK/Emniyet personeli olan 272’sinin geçici görevlendirilmesi de sonlandırılmış. Toplamda 509 MİT personelinin teşkilatla ilişiği kesilmiş, kalan 49 personelle ilgili çeşitli işlemler sürerken, 5 kişinin de göreve iade edildiği belirtilmiş. Bahsedilen 558 personelden kaçının, Hakan Fidan’ın müsteşar olarak atandığı 2010’dan sonra MİT’te göreve başlayıp başlamadığına ilişkin bir bilgi yok. Ancak, eski müsteşar Emre Taner’in, Cemaat’in MİT’e yönelik sızmalarıyla ilgili halefi, müsteşar Hakan Fidan’ı suçladığını bir kez daha anımsatalım.

Hakan Fidan’a yönelik suçlama ya da kuşkularını dile getiren sadece eski müsteşar da değil. Başbakan Binali Yıldırım da kuşkularını dile getirenlerden biri.

Anlatalım...

İhbarcı Binbaşı O.K.’nin Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı tarafından başlatılan soruşturmada verdiği ifadesinde, 15 Temmuz 2016 günü saat 14:00’de MİT’e giderek darbe yapılacağını söylediğini artık hepimiz biliyoruz. Ancak MİT Müsteşarı Hakan Fidan, yapılan ihbarın darbe kalkışması olmadığını ısrarla söylemeye devam ediyor. Genel Kurmay Başkanı Hulusi Akar da, Müsteşar’ın karargaha gelerek, MİT’e bir hava operasyonu yapılarak kendisinin kaçırılmasına yönelik bir plandan bahsettiğini söyleyerek Hakan Fidan’ı doğrulayan bir ifade vermişti. Orgeneral Akar, her ne kadar “Daha büyük bir planın parçası olduğunu değerlendirdik” dese de, MİT’e ihbar yapılmasından yaklaşık 7 saat sonra tanklar sokağa indi. Savaş jetleri Meclis’i bombaladı. Her ne kadar başarısız kılınmış olsa da 250 kişi darbecilerce katledildi. Çünkü, savaş helikopterleriyle MİT’e askeri operasyon düzenlenip Müsteşar Hakan Fidan’ın kaçırılmak istendiği planın, bir darbe kalkışmasının parçası olduğunu anlamamışlar.

Ya da bizi inandırmak istedikleri bu.

Şimdi biz bunları, kuşkularımızı söyleyip, yazdığımız için hapisteyiz. Ama böyle bir planı, bir darbe kalkışmasının parçası olduğunu anlayabilecek kapasitede olmadıklarını itiraf edenler, orduyu ve MİT’i yönetmeye devam ediyor.

Darbe kalkışması başladıktan sonra birkaç saat süreyle, Hakan Fidan’a kimsenin ulaşamadığını biliyoruz. Üstelik, Müsteşar Fidan’ın ne Başbakan Binali Yıldırım’ı ne de kendisine “Sır Küpüm” diyen Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan’ı darbe ihtimaline karşı neden bilgilendirmediği de sırrını koruyor.

2 Ağustos 2016 gecesi, CNNTürk ve Kanal-D televizyon kanallarının ortak yayınına konuk olan Başbakan Binali Yıldırım, “MİT Müsteşarına bana neden haber vermediğini sordum. ‘Başbakanın, Cumhurbaşkanının haberi yok. Nasıl olur? dedim.’ Genelkurmay Başkanına söylemeniz doğal ama Başbakana da söylemeniz gerekirdi’ dedim. Cevap veremedi” demişti. Yani Başbakan da darbe kalkışmasında MİT’in sadece istihbarat zaafiyeti yaşamadığının altını çiziyordu.

Başbakan da Yıldırım, kalkışmadan 1 yıl sonra, kendisiyle yapılan söyleşide kuşkularımızı arttıran bir bilgiyi satır aralarına sıkıştırıyordu. Hürriyet gazetesinin “15 Temmuz Yıldönümü” ekinde Fikret Bila’nın Başbakan Yıldırım’la yapılmış bir söyleşisi yayımlandı. Söyleşide Yıldırım, Ankara ve İstanbul emniyetiyle yapmış olduğu görüşmeler sonunda 15 Temmuz’da bir darbe kalkışmasıyla karşı karşıya oldukları kanaatine ulaştığını anlatıyor. MİT Müsteşarı Fidan’la kalkışma başladıktan 2 saat sonra 22.30 – 23.00 arasında iletişim kurabildiğini belirten Yıldırım şöyle devam ediyor:

“Bilgiler bize intikal etmedi, ne bana ne de Cumhurbaşkanına. Müsteşar da (Hakan Fidan) o anda söylemedi. O anda darbeyle ilgili de bir şey söylemedi. Ben kendisine sordum, ‘Darbe oluyor, ne yapıyorsun?’ dedim. ‘Yok’ dedi. ‘Bir şey yok, normal. Biz çalışıyoruz’ dedi bana. Oradaki iş farklı bir şey”

MİT Müsteşarı Hakan Fidan’ın Başbakan Yıldırım’a “Bir şey yok, Normal” dediği saatlerde neler olmuş ya da neler oluyormuş bir anımsayalım.

Saat 21:00: Darbeciler Genelkurmay Karargahını ele geçirerek komutanları esir almışlar. Kendilerine direnenlerle de çatışmaya başladıkları için silah sesleri duyulmaya başlamış.

Saat 22:00: Genelkurmay karargahında silah sesleri duyuldu ve helikopter dışarıda bulunanların üzerine ateş açtı.

Saat 22:05: Genelkurmay başkanının uçuş yasağı emrine rağmen, Ankara’da savaş jetleri ses duvarını aşarak uçuş yapmaya başlamışlar.

Saat 22:28: İstanbul’da tanklar, Boğaz Köprülerini kapatmış.

Saat 22:35: İstanbul Atatürk ve Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanları darbeciler tarafından işgal edilmiş.

Tüm bu gelişmeler ilk önce sosyal medyadan, kısa süre sonra da ulusal yayın yapan televizyon kanalları tarafından duyurulmaya başlanmış. Başbakan Yıldırım’ın, Müsteşar Fidan’la konuştuğunu söylediği saatlerden kısa bir süre sonra da, 23:00’de MİT’in Ankara Yenimahalle’de bulunan genel merkezine savaş helikopterleriyle saldırı düzenlendiğini de belirtelim. Ama Hakan Fidan’ın, Başbakana söylediğine göre ise “bir şey yok, normal”

Emniyetteki FETÖ'cü polis sayısı ihraç edilenlerin çok üzerinde

Başbakanın da dediği gibi “Oradaki iş farklı bir şey” gerçekten de. Ve o farklı şeyin ne olduğu sorusunun yanıtını aramaya devam edeceğiz. Çünkü, canlarını ortaya koyarak bir darbeyi engellemeye çalışanların yaslı aileleri başta olmak üzere herkesin gerçekleri bilmeye hakkı var.

Gülen Cemaati’nin devlet içindeki kalelerinden biri de, kuşku yok ki polis teşkilatı. Cemaat mensubu polislerin Ergenekon, Balyoz, Devrimci Karargah, KCK, Şike, Oda TV ve benzer bir çok kumpas soruşturma ve davalarındaki ortaya çıkan rolleri bu iddiamızın tek başına kanıtı.

15 Temmuz sonrasında 13 binden fazla polis FETÖ bağlantısı iddiasıyla meslekten atıldı. Büyük çoğunluğu tutuklandı. Ancak, Emniyet Teşkilatı’ndaki cemaat mensubu polis sayısının, bu rakamın çok daha üzerinde olduğunu belirtmek gerek.

Cemaat’in Polis teşkilatındaki örgütlenmesi 1980’li yılların başına kadar uzanıyor. Dolayısıyla bundan sadece AKP iktidarı sorumlu değil. Ancak AKP iktidarı döneminde ortaya çıkan, polis adaylarının girdiği sınavlarda kopya çekilmesi ya da soruların sınavdan önce Cemaat’in dershanelerine sızdırılması olaylarına yönelik etkin soruşturma yapmamaları, eleştirileri kulak arkası etmeleri kendilerini tek başına sorumlu kılıyor.

Birkaç örnekle açıklayalım:

-26 Ağustos 2007’de yapılan ve Türkiye genelinde 71 binden fazla adayın katıldığı polislik sınavı sorularının önceden çalındığı ortaya çıktı. Konunun medyaya yansımasından sonra sınavda kopya çekildiği, Cemaat kast edilerek, soruların önceden belli gruplara verildiği iddiaları ortaya atıldı. Dönemin İçişleri Bakanı Beşir Atalay, sınav sorularının önceden bazı kişilerce bilinmesi veya sınava giren adaylara verilmesinin mümkün olmadığını iddia etti.

-Beşir Atalay’ın iddialı açıklaması 8 ay sonra çürüdü. 13 Eylül 2009’da yapılan Polis Meslek Yüksek Okulu sınavı soruları, sınavdan birkaç gün önce Cemaat’e ait FEM Dershaneleri’ne sızdırılmış ve bazı öğrencilere yanıtlarıyla birlikte dağıtılmıştı. Konu medyaya yansıyınca 60 binden fazla adayın girdiği sınav iptal edildi.

-Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü’nün ara kademe amir açığını kapatmak için 5 Mart 2012’de yaptığı ve 50 binden fazla polisin katıldığı sınavda kopya çekildiği belirlendi. Kazanan adayların 68’inin akraba olduğu belirlenen sınavda Cemaat’in teşkilat içinde en güçlü olduğu personel, istihbarat ve kaçakçılık birimleri ile Başbakanlık Koruma Müdürlüğü ve Bakanlık Özel Kalem Müdürlüklerinde çalışan 485 kişinin 85-90 aralığında puan aldıkları belirlendi. 2011’de yapılan aynı sınavda da kazanan adayların tümünün hatalı olduğu mahkeme kararıyla tescillenen 19 soruya doğru yanıt verdikleri ortaya çıktı.

1980’lerde polis okullarına girenler arasında örgütlerine eleman devşiren Cemaat, AKP iktidarı dönemindeyse önceden çaldıkları sınav sorularıyla kendi elemanlarını doğrudan Emniyet Teşkilatı’na sokuyordu. Sınavların yapıldığı dönemde şikayet konusu olan, medyada haberleştirilen bu olaylarla ilgili AKP hükümeti eleştirileri kulak arkası etmeyi tercih etti. Cemaat’in kendilerini hedaf aldığı 17/25 Aralık 2013 yolsuzluk soruşturmalarından sonraysa bu sınavlarla ilgili adli ve idari soruşturmalar açıldı.

Darbe kalkışmasına girişip kendi halkına silah sıkan ordu ile yargı, Polis Teşkilatı ve MİT’teki durum ve AKP hükümetlerinin sorumluluğuna dair buzdağının görünen yüzünde var olanların özeti böyle.

Şurası kesin ki, Gülen Cemaati AKP iktidarda bulunduğu 14 yıl boyunca herhangi bir engelle karşılaşmadan nihai hedefine doğru yol almaya devam etmiştir. Hatta AKP’ye dönük niyetlerini de açık eden 7 Şubat 2012’deki MİT soruşturması ve 17/25 Aralık yolsuzluk operasyonlarına rağmen caydırıcı bir engelle karşılaşmak bir yana, sistem içindeki kazanımlarını koruyup, büyütmeye devam etmiştir. Büyüyen tehlikeyi görerek AKP’yi eleştiren ve uyaranlara hükümetin verdiği yanıtların toplamını tek bir alıntıyla özetlemek mümkün. Dönemin AKP Genel Başkan Yardımcısı Hüseyin Çelik, 20 Şubat 2012’de NTV kanalındaki mülakatında, Cemaatin devlet içindeki örgütlü gücüne yönelik eleştirilere şöyle yanıt vermişti: “Cemaat devleti ele geçirmiş, devlete sızmış diyorlar. Bunlar kargaları güldürür. Bu paranoyaları bir yana bırakalım.”

Herkesin cemaate biat ettiği dönemde kitabımın adı 'İmamın Ordusu' idi

Anımsatmadan geçmek istemediğim bir anekdot daha var. 2011 yılı Gülen Cemaati’nin gücünün doruğunda olduğu zamanlardı. AKP iktidarı mensuplarının, medyanın büyük çoğunluğunun, şimdilerde en cevval FETÖ düşmanı olduğunu kanıtlama çabasıyla herkesi tutuklayan yargı mensuplarının ezici çoğunluğu, ne Fethullah Gülen’den ne de Cemaat’inden adıyla dahi bahsedemiyorlardı. Korkuyorlardı. Şimdi Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ve AKP’ye yaptıkları gibi o dönemde de devletin kudretli gücü Cemaat’e menfaatleri gereği biat ediyorlardı. O zaman da, Cemaat kumpasıyla tutuklananlar arasındaydım. Nedeni ise bugün olduğu gibi yine bir mesleki faaliyetti. Cemaat’in polis ve yargıdaki örgütlü çetesinin, Ergenekon sürecindeki soruşturma ve davalardaki rolünü irdelemek niyetinde olan bir kitap çalışması yapıyordum. Herkesin Cemaat’ten korktuğu, biat ettiği, adını bile anamadığı o dönemde kitabımın adı “İmamın Ordusu” idi.



Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ise dönemin başbakanıydı. Ve “Bazı kitaplar bombadan tehlikelidir” diyordu. Hapiste tutulan gazeteciler için, şimdi de sıkça yaptığı gibi o zaman da, “Gazeteci değil, Teröristler” diyordu. Elbette böyle bir beklentimiz yok ama Erdoğan kitaplarla, yazarlarıyla, gazetecilerle arasındaki ilişkiyi kriminal düzeyde tutmak yerine okuyup, dinleyip, anlamaya çalışsaydı, kuvvetle muhtemel bugün hiçbirimiz burada olmayacaktık. Dahası Erdoğan okuyan birisi olsaydı, Salvador Allende’nin Şili’nin Faşist cuntacılarına söylediği; “Tarih bizden yana ve tarihi haklılar yazar” sözünden de haberdar olacaktı.

Söylediklerim savunma değil, aksine ithamdır

Evet, tarih bir kez daha bizden yana. Dolayısıyla ne Cumhuriyet Gazetesi’nden bir illegal örgüt ne de bizlerden terörist çıkaramayacaksınız.



Buraya kadar anlattıklarımdan anlamışsınızdır. Söylediklerim savunma veya ifade değil. Aksine ithamdır. Çünkü;

Bu siyasi operasyonun kanuni kılıfını hazırlayan metnin başında “iddianame” yazması, çöp muamelesi yapılması gereken bu utanç vesikasını hukuki kılmıyor. Tıpkı, öncesi ve sonrasıyla bu siyasi operasyonda görev ve rol üstlenen kimi kişilerin adlarının önünde hâkim – savcı yazmasının kendilerini hukukçu kılmadığı gibi.



Bizlere yönelik bu operasyon; düşünce ve ifade hürriyetini, basın özgürlüğünü hedef alan bir pogromdan başka bir şey değildir. Ve kimi yargı mensupları da bu pogromun linççileri olma görevini üstlenmişlerdir.

Gelişmiş demokrasilerde yargı, hukukun evrensel normlarıyla hareket eder. Adaleti sağlamakla görevli denetleyici bir güçtür. Ancak Türkiye’de yargının kimi mensupları, bizatihi adaletin mezar kazıcıları olmuşlardır. Demokrasinin denetleyici bağlarından koparılmış bir sistem inşa etme peşindeki diktatörlük heveslilerinin iktidarda olduğu bir ülkede, siyasi ve entellektüel bir sefalet içinde kıvranan yargının bu hali elbette şaşırtıcı değil.



Hukuktan; hak, adalet, vicdan ve liyakati çıkardığınızda geriye kalan ne ise, Türkiye yargısı şu an odur. Yaşadığımız tecrübelerden yola çıkarak gayet iyi biliyoruz ki hak, adalet, hukuk, insanlık çağrıları size ulaşmıyor. Dolayısıyla, hiç bir talebim de olmayacak. Ancak, sizi bir zırh gibi kuşatan üzerlerinizdeki cüppelerin, insan hayatından ve özgürlüğünden yapılmış olduğunu söylemekle yetineceğim.

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi’nde aradığınız örgüt, siyasi parti kılığında ülkeyi yönetiyor. Sahibinin sesi olmuş medyası da bu organize kötülük örgütünün yalanlarını gerçekmiş gibi sunuyor. Suçlarını perdeleyip, kötülüğün yaygınlaşıp sıradanlaşması görevini yerine getiriyor. Yani örgüt propagandası yapıyor.



Çünkü en bilinen hakikat tüm çarpıklığıyla bir kez daha karşımızda duruyor: Suç dünyanın en güçlü zamkıdır.



Siyasi iktidar, bürokrasi, yargı, talancı sermaye ve sahibinin sesi olmuş medyayı birbirine yapıştıran da bu zamktır.



Bu kirli düzen, bu suç hanedanlığı hep sürecek zannedenler yanılıyorlar. Tarihin sayfalarını karartan tüm diktatörlüklerde olduğu gibi, kinlerinin ve hırslarının doymak bilmez açlığıyla yol almaya çalışanlar her zaman kendi sonunu hazırlar. Taşlarını kendi döşedikleri cehennemlerine vardıklarındaysa o görkemli küstahlıktan, akılları kör eden kibirden eser kalmaz.

Kimsenin kuşkusu olmasın, tüm kişi ve kurumlarıyla organize kötülük örgütünün bu ablukası da dağıtılacak.

Çünkü bu ülkede;

- Demokrasi düşmanlarına inat, kalıcı ve yaygın bir demokrasi için mücadele edenler var.

- Hukuku katledenlere inat, hukukun üstünlüğünü savunmaya devam edenler var.

- Menfaat düzenlerini sürdürmek için savaşı ve ölümü kutsayanlara inat, barışı ve yaşamı esas kılmaya çalışanlar var.

- Çocukları katledenlere, pedofilleri koruyanlara inat çocukların düşlerini gerçek kılmak için çabalayanlar var.

- Ve hakikati boğmak isteyenlere inat gazetecilik yapmaya devam edenler var.

Gazetecilik faaliyetlerimin suç olarak gösterilmeye çalışıldığı bir operasyona karşı söyleyeceklerim bundan ibarettir. Ve hiçbir şekilde savunma değildir. Ki bunu gazeteciliğe ve mesleğimin etik değerlerine hakaret sayarım.

Çünkü gazetecilik suç değildir.

Kızıma bırakacağım bu mirastan gurur duyuyorum

Gazetecilik faaliyetlerini suçlama konusu yapmak, totaliter rejimlerin ortak özelliğidir. Tecrübemle biliyorum ki mesleki faaliyetlerim nedeniyle her siyasal iktidarın ve her dönemin yargısının “kötüsü – suçlusu” olmayı başardım. Kızıma bırakacağım bu mirastan gurur duyuyorum.

Biliyorum, bu iktidarın da, yargısının da benimle ilgili sorunları var. Çünkü gazetecilik yapmaya çalışıyorum. Bugün, Türkiye’de yaygın bir şekilde olduğu gibi siyasal iktidara, çeşitli güç odaklarına değil hakikatin gücüne sırtımı dayayarak gazetecilik yapıyorum.

Çünkü, Türkiye gibi demokrasiyle sıkı bağlar kuramamış ve giderek daha da totaliterleşen rejimlerde gazetecilik yapmak demenin çizgiyi aşmak demektir. Ve gazetecilik hizaya gelerek yapılmaz. Hizaya gelerek yapılanın adına da gazetecilik denmez. Eğer icazetle yazıp söylersen, onursuzluğun acizliğiyle ezilirsin.

Bu yüzden söyleyeceğim o ki, dün gazeteciydim. Bugün gazeteciyim. Yarın da gazetecilik yapmaya devam edeceğim. Yani hakikati boğmak isteyenlerle aramızdaki bu uzlaşmaz çelişki hiç bitmeyecek.

Kahrolsun istibdat, yaşasın hürriyet

Bu karanlık günlerde ihtiyacımız olan daha fazla hakikat kaybı değil. Her şeyden çok ve daha fazla gerçeklere ihtiyacımız var. Bu yüzden hakikate kendimden daha fazla saygı duymaya da, inkarcı biat kadrolarına dahil olmayı reddetmeye de devam edeceğim.

Bunun için bir bedel ödemek gerektiği ortada. Ama sanmayın ki bu bizi korkutuyor. Ne ben, ne de dostları olmaktan onur duyduğum “Dışarıdaki Gazeteciler”, her kim olursanız olun hiç birinizden korkmuyoruz. Çünkü zorbaları en çok korkutanın cesaret olduğunu biliyoruz.

Ve zorbalar da şunu bilsin ki, hiçbir zalimlik, tarihin akışını engelleyemez.

Kahrolsun istibdat, yaşasın hürriyet!

Ahmet Şık'ın savunmasının İngilizce tam metni

I will start with a quote from the prologue of my book “We walked parallel on these roads”, published in 2014, three years ago. The foreword of this review-research book explaining how the mafia-governing coalition between the AKP and the Gülen community is dispersed begins as follows: “The AKP and Gulen congregation, two forces that turn Turkey into political and social coexistence and continued together with the support of partisans, so-called powerhouse, sewage exploded. The two forces that built the so-called ‘New Turkey’, a Machiavellian understanding that is appropriate to apply any kind of rush to achieve it, AKP and Gulen Congregation split.

Both do not want the democratization of the system and society, they are the foci of power that seeking to conquer the state, they are trying to organize it by making their authority predominant.

These two foci, with an understanding of trying to make the commitment to the authority of the state, which they think they will be the only power to speak in the long run, have accumulated material for destroying each other while fighting common enemies on the other hand.

The closeness of the day that these materials could be used was apparent from the fact that the stench in the drainage was spreading out over for a long period of time. Threats from media columns, underhanded liquidations, occasionally leaked phone calls, and police-judicial operations based on illegality were the signs that they would be targeted at the constituents of the government after common enemies.

When they were convinced that there were no enemies to be destroyed, they were aiming at each other by holding onto the fight that the state’s owner would be. Yes, it was a mess and still it is a mess. Apparently it will be like this for a while. In this battle where ethics and religion are used, the lies that meet the needs of the parties are more prevalent than the truths. So, do not be fooled by the defenses made by them. This war is not for democracy and clean society, nor for peace or civilization as somebody claimed. They just fight for being the owner of the state.

After these lines were published, the war between the AKP and the Gülen congregation worsened. The period of a false history writing process, which started with the Ergenekon investigations in 2007, who took more share on the plundering of the state and the country by the ruling and crime partners, extended to a coup attempt. On 15th July 2016, 250 people were killed in a bloody upheaval.

There is serious doubt that this attempt, which we are forced to believe is the sole responsibility of the Gülen Community, was already known by the government. Despite the fact that over a year has passed and numerous investigations have been launched, suspicions have increased rather than decreased. The July 15 coup d’etat, which is required to remain in the dark with many signs, which led us to believe that the needed ‘Controlled Chaos’ was being yielded, was the most important milestone of the fake historiography that spanned the last 10 years.

The only truth of this fakeness which has been constructed with the words “democratization-civilization” and lies, is the people slaughtered by the coup plotters.

It is worth to ask questions about what is wanted to be left in the dark and saying “Controlled Chaos” to this situation. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the target of the coup attempt, has spilled the beans by expressing his intention while the country was in the middle of a bloodshed, and said “This coup is a blessing from God to us”. We have seen what ‘blessing’ means and have witnessed it together and are still witnessing it. We pass through the dark and increasingly darker days, where those who voiced the truth, those who objected to the crime order, those who demanded their usurped rights, are the voices being muted and strangled.

The Coup was stopped but, all basic rights and freedoms were suspended by the State of Emergency (OHAL).

Tens of thousands of people have been detained on charges of ‘Supporting Coup-FETO’, more than 50,000.00 arrested. Some people have been tortured. With Executive Orders, the state and the society have been speeded up in the design of Turkish-Islamic form. By the practices that justify their suspicions that the distinction between “’those who are with us’ and ‘those who are not’” are considered as the only criteria, more than 110,000.00 public officials were purged. The gap created in the public sector, especially the basic organs of the state, such as security, judiciary and education, was filled with AKP staff based on allegiance, not capability. The scientists who educated students for years, teachers, have been left unemployed by ruling that they are “terrorists”.

Even the response to the hunger strike of the struggle to get back their rights, was prison. The way of the regulations, to officially abolish the principle of separation of forces, which had actually been removed from the scene, was opened under a controversial referendum in the conditions of State of Emergency (OHAL), without ballot-box security. Judicial independence and neutrality, which are always troubled in Turkey and tried to prove their existence with exceptional examples, were completely hidden away by the judges and prosecutors who appointed themselves to the interests of the government. The violation of the freedom which seized by arresting terror, has been extended to Parliament’s third-largest party which represents the will of the 6 million voters. HDP’s co-chairs, deputies and several mayors who were elected by the polls were also captured.

And even, the main opposition party, the CHP, endorsed the legal regulation which will open the way for these arrests, by the fearing of “CHP protects the terrorists” propaganda; and these arrests extended to a deputy of the CHP.

Many non- governmental organizations (NGO) were closed. Those who defended rights have been arrested. Many companies have been seized.

Several media organizations including the press and have visual and audial broadcasts have been shut down in a country which is proud to have achieved a great democracy after stopping the coup. Aside from a few media organizations and journalists who are still trying to resist even against threats resist of Investigations, lawsuits, and arrests along with economical pressures there are not many remaining who are trying to uncover the truth. After imprisoning 150 journalists, Turkey has obtained the title of “the world’s largest journalist prison.” So much so that, Turkey, alone, has more incarcerated journalists than the entire number of journalists in prison all over the world.

If we add the journalists who are not in prison but are still “under arrest” through censorship and auto- censorship to the list, the picture we paint is even more pessimistic. Because of the dark shadow of censorship even though there exists many media organizations under the ownership of private investment groups, a single-voiced news broadcasting has taken over the country.

On the tv channels which must do live broadcasts, even if President Erdoğan talks in his sleep, they cannot broadcast any political programs without permission of government commissioners.

When the media is in this state, the only platform remaining for political criticism is social media. As long as the access is not blocked, as long as the internet is not cut off due to government censorship, and as long as you have not written anything to offend AKP’s internet trolls and informant citizens and prosecutors, then there are no barriers for you to use your right to criticise. However, there is no guarantee that you will not be arrested for using this right.

This is the summary of the current pessimistic state of the country on the aftermath of a failed coup. Actually, it is easy to summarize all of this in one sentence: On July 15th a coup was diverted but the junta came to power.

In the indictments prepared after the coup attempt, the aims of the Gulen Congregation (Cemaat) is described as follows:

“To take control of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the Constitutional organizations government of the Turkish Republic and once this is accomplished, to redesign the government, public, and individuals in the ideology of FETO; to control the economical, societal, and political power with a coterie hand which has oligarchical traits.”

When we look at the period since the bloody attempt, that is seen as a favor, and the picture we have described, who could say that these goals were not achieved?

Did the takeover of executive, legislative, and judicial branches The Government of the Turkish Republic not occur?

Using the state of emergency (OHAL) and law- amending ordinances (KHK), are they not trying to design the government and society according to their own ideologies and interests?

Are they not using a coterie hand with oligarchical traits to control the economical, societal, and political power in their determination to pillage the government’s and country’s resources?

This is the reason that the biggest defeat of the Gülen congregation (Cemaat) that is The July 15th coup attempt, is also their biggest victory. Because, the model Fetullah Gülen idealised for the government, society, and individuals, was put into motion after the July 15 coup attempt.

The patent of this system, construction of which is moving along rapidly and which is one that all who side with democracy should oppose, belings to Fetullah Gulen, even if the system might be in someone else’s hands. Thus is exactly the reason why Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the AKP government gave Fethullah Gulen and his congregation everything they wanted. Now, they act as if they had nothing to do with the transformation of the Gulen congregation, who were undeniably one of the parties involved in the bloody coup attempt, into a monster referred to as FETO. They want us to keep silent about their guilt and to not tell the truth. They are using the blood of the victims killed by the putschists as a demagogic part of a cheap and shallow political strategy. Because, those who hold power in their hands have only one goal in mind: to continue their totalitarian rule no matter what.

And for this, they will do very bad things and they will have a mindset where anyone is dispensable. Journies of long term sovereignties have histories which include many examples of ending relationships with your initial travel mates. They leave those who no longer serve a purpose and are no longer needed, behind. They disposed of their supporters, accomplices, co-conspirators, and even their comrades.

Undoubtedly, the ones who remain and the new ones who have been added will also get their turns. Those who have made the media to toot their (government) own horn are trying to silence those who are trying to show thie guilt and bad intentions by incarcerating them. They think we will be scared and be silenced. To show them how wrong they are one more time, let’s continue to tell the story…

The Gulen Congregation, which has a history of 45 years, completed its horizontal organization within the state in the first 30 years, finalizing its vertical growth in the last 15 years. No obstacles were left for its crafting the state parallel to itself by utilizing the opportunities provided to it by the AKP government to whose power it became a non-official partner. The congregation accumulated enormous power within the police and judicial organizations and the operational units of the military. It was not difficult for it to ensconce itself in strategic positions by using the AKP government.

Subsequently, they were successful in establishing a domain of influence to impose their priorities, by eliminating the people or institutions in the governmental and civil domains, which may have become an alternative option or a possible rival.

To state the truth, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who confessed to his crime by stating “What did we not give that they asked for” and “apologized for the help he gave to them” and AKP which has been in power in the last 15 years, is the most responsible for the Gulen congregation to secure its power in the government and society, thus, rendering them dangerous.

I will explain this with a few examples; however, it will be useful to call your attention to a point first. A large number of officers, who were not members of the Gulen Congregation, were purged from the Turkish military by staging several trials such as Ergenekon, Balyoz, Military Espionage and several other investigations.

The ones, who were not imprisoned, were not promoted by using cruel defamation tactics. Erdogan, who was the prime minister at the time, had announced that he was the prosecutor of these lawsuits. AKP government had shielded the plotters from the criticisms and accusations directed to them, while also acting as an accomplice since it was the political authority.

However, now, they are trying to put the burden of all these crimes and sins on the Gulen Congregation and to hide their role and crimes in these events. At the time, there were a lot of people who were imprisoned due to the conspiratorial plots of the congregation or were subjected to public defamation by the hatchet men of the AKP-Congregation partnership in the media.

We should not neglect to mention that some of these people, among whom there were journalists, acted as the facilitators/partners in hiding the crimes of AKP and even were on stage as the executors of defamation tactics during that period. If we go back to what we were discussing, Gulen Congregation opened the path for their members into the Turkish Military by shaping the promotion list and order according to their benefits and goals by exploiting the conspired trials mentioned above. The officers in the Turkish Military, who were not members of the Congregation, were not limited to the ones prosecuted by these trials. AKP government ran to the help of the Congregation to eliminate the remaining ones.

Let us see what happened… The compulsory service period for the military personnel was reduced from 15 to 10 years according to a change in the code realized in May 2012. Congregation was calculating that some of the officers not on their side may retire from the military. And they were right. Several officers resigned because of the climate of apprehension generated by the plotted trials and the loss of dignity suffered by the Turkish Military. Interestingly, some important regulations were achieved after this first legal change, even after the battle between the AKP and the Congregation has begun.

The investigations on the corruption charges on December 17/25 2013 were the culprit in the transformation of the battle between the AKP and Congregation into a big war, and severing their relationship beyond repair. The MİT trailer operation where weapon and ammunition aid was provided to the Salafi jihadist groups fighting against the regime during the Syrian civil war. During the period when the relationship was broken off, some regulations related to the military were realized in the Parliament according to changes in the law based on the demand, proposal, and votes of some members of the parliament from AKP.

Firstly, AKP with its majority in the Parliament adopted a regulation on February 11, 2014, which brought the promotions in the Turkish Military forward by one year. Thus, the colonels of four-year service and generals of three-year service who are members of the congregation were included in the Supreme Military Council (YAS). The officers who were not members of the congregation and did not get promotion due to the decision taken by the YAS would, thus, be retired and purged from the Turkish Military.

The second change was realized two months later. According to the Turkish Military Supreme Disciplinary Board Regulations, that went into effect on April 12, 2014, new Supreme Disciplinary Boards were established with the goal of investigating the purges from the military.

The amendment to the Officer’s Personnel Record Code, which outlines the working guidelines of these boards, was eliminating the purges from the Turkish Military due to reactionary religious activities. Another amendment was proposed to the Parliamentary Speaker’s Office on December 30, 2015 by 37 AKP members of the parliament. This amendment was decreasing the waiting period for the promotion from rank of colonel to general to four years.Thus, the promotion of the colonels who did not qualify for promotion, but were members of the Congregation, to the rank of general was enabled. The last change resulted in a code established to make amendments to the Turkish Military Personnel Code article number 6722 and some other codes. In 1988 and the years before that, the officers who graduated from the Military Academy made up a group where the influence of the Gulen Congregation was the weakest.

The amendment mentioned above foresaw some arrangements which will reduce the service in the military to 28 years. Thus, the Congregation will have the power to purge the officers, which constituted the largest group of officers with no connection to the Congregation, from the Turkish Military en masse. This amendment was prepared by the generals Mehmet Disli and Mehmet Partigoc, who are suggested to be the most prominent actors of the July 15 coup attempt; and it was projected to become effective, except one article, as soon as it was adopted.

The article that was projected to go into effect after the August 2016 Council meeting is the one on the en masse purge of the group of officers, who graduated in 1988 and before and among whom the Congregation was the least organized. By the resolution presented by the AKP group on June 23, 2016 during the discussion of the proposal in the Parliament, it was ensured that the said amendment will become effective as soon as it is adopted. The purges that the Gulen Congregation had targeted in the Turkish Military were realized by the staged trials put into action through the support of the AKP government and by the amendments realized in several codes by the government. The picture that emerged after July 15th demonstrates the significance of all these events.

To make it easier to understand what I mean, I will use a quote from an opposition commentary on the TBMM Research Commission Report on the 15 July Coup, prepared by the CHP: “The Predicted, Yet Not-Prevented and Exploited `Controlled Coup’ ” According to the report, almost all of the generals promoted after YAS decisions in 2011, 2012, and 2013 are now accused of being members of FETO. Same accusations have been addressed to the 80 percent of soldiers who were promoted from colonel to general with 2014 and 2015 YAS decisions, which were made following the legal amendments and changes made by the AKP government that I mentioned earlier.

By the way, it should be emphasized that a total of 400 personnel were purged from the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) between 1985 and 2003, the time when AKP came to power, based on the claim that they were members of the Gülen movement; but that there were no purging from 2003 until when the coup attempt took place.

I will close this section in which I have tried to explain AKP government’s undeniable contributions to the strengthening of the Gulen Movement within the TAF to such an extent that they made a coup attempt. But before, let me also talk about the National Security Board (NSC) decisions made in 2004 but not put into effect. When the MGK meeting was held on August 25, 2004, the AKP was about to fill its second year in power. As you know, the NSC is a meeting where the highest-level military and civilian officials come together, discuss national security issues, and make advisory decisions. Its decisions are kept strictly confidential. However, the 2004 NSC rulings have been known for several years. They hit the headlines of the Taraf newspaper, which is well-known for its contributions made to the construction of today’s Turkey, on 28 November 2013. We learned the decisions of the NSC meeting through this headline, which was a sign that the conflicts between AKP and the Movement will become even more intense.

The topic of this NSC meeting, which was held 12 years before the 15 July coup attempt, pointed to the danger that the Gülen Movement would create in the future. For this reason, at the meeting, an advisory decision suggesting to prepare an action plan against the Movement with the title “Measures to be Taken Against the Activities of Fethullah Gülen Group” was made and reported to the AKP government. The signatures under the decision belonged to the then President Ahmet Necdet Sezer, Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Abdullah Gul and five other ministers, as well as Commander of Turkish Armed Forces Hilmi Özkök and other military members of the NSC: Aytac Yalman, Özden Örnek, Ibrahim Fırtına and Şener Eruygur. TAF, which was the owner of the proposal, recommended radical measures to be taken against the threats that the Gulen movement could create in the future, by closely monitoring the activities of the Gülen community, both within and outside the country.

Let’s continue by reminding that three of the commanders who signed this decision were arrested through the scandalous cases, as well as what the government did during this period. After the decision was published in Taraf newspaper, the government made a series of explanations upon the reactions from conservative groups, who form the electorate base of AKP. The common point of the explanations was that it was an advisory decision and was never put into effect by the government. Yalçın Akdoğan, the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister back then, wrote on his Twitter account that “the NSC decision in 2004 was null and void, it was not accepted by the Ministers Board, and no action was made”.

Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc also declared “None of the decisions accepted in the NSC has been put into effect since 10 years, and we have never passed any decision that could victimize any religious person and group. (On the contrary) We stopped the functioning of the National Security Politics Document.” It is also important that Arinc emphasizes the National Security Politics Document in his statement. National Security Politics Document defines the groups that the government has designated as internal and external threats.

The Gülen Movement was also considered as an internal threat group in this document until 2010. However, as Arinc emphasized, the Gülen Movement was removed from the threat list by the AKP government itself. Let’s look how the Former MIT (National Intelligence Agency – NIA) Deputy Undersecretary Cevat Ones interprets the 2004 NSC decisions not having been implemented: “Despite the various concerns expressed, the fact that the 2004 NSC decision was not evaluated in time with respect to political and legal measures needed to be taken has accelerated not only the Gulen Movement’s invasion of the Armed Forces but also that of the Republic of Turkey and its institutions. ” This is how Mr. Öneş, who was a senior manager at NIA, pointed out the AKP government as one of the major actors responsible for the occupation of the state by a religious organization.

There are also statements that the AKP government has made regarding the issue and are criminal confessions. Those who had not listened to the criticisms and warnings until the Movement targeted them, those who handed the state and all institutions over to the gang and partnered with their crimes, now want us to believe that they were just “deceived”, No, you have not been deceived. On the contrary, you tried to fool us together.

I would also like to address that, although we have been saying this for years, the judiciary of Turkey is entering into a futile effort such as presenting the Cumhuriyet newspaper as a (terrorist) organization and us as FETOists, while it did not open any investigations about the suspects and found their explanation “we were deceived” sufficient. Let’s look at how AKP handed the judiciary over the Gulen Congregation.

I will again quote from the report prepared by CHP about the 15th July coup attempt. After the coup attempt, several thousands of judges-prosecutors were expelled from the judiciary, in which the Gulen Congregation had considerable importance, on the grounds that they were “members of FETÖ”. Many of them were arrested.

CHP’s report includes striking findings about the staffing of judiciary members who are now purged. The report states that among the members of the judiciary who were purged with Executive Orders after the coup, the oldest member of the judiciary entered the profession in 1980. Since 1980 until 2002, the year AKP came to power, a total of 7,672 judges and prosecutors were appointed by different governments. Of these, the number of people who were purged after the coup attempt was 1,210. Proportionally speaking, among the members of the judiciary, which came to the office within the last 23 years, the percentage of those who have been purged given the allegation of having a connection with the FETÖ is about 16 percent.

Let us now look at the period after AKP came to power. The report defines the years between 2003 and 2010 as the first AKP period. In this period, 3,637 judges-prosecutors were appointed and 1,255 of them got purged. In a proportional statement, the share of those who were purged in total assignments is about 35 percent. The ministers of justice of this period were Cemil Cicek, Mehmet Ali Sahin and Sadullah Ergin. The report examines the period between the 2010 Constitutional Referendum, in which demagogy of bringing the tutelage within the judiciary to an end was undertaken, and 17/25 December 2013, when the corruption investigations against the AKP were held, as the second AKP period. The ministers of justice in this period were Sadullah Ergin and Bekir Bozdag. Among the 2, 876 judges/prosecutors, who were appointed in the period of these two ministers, 1,192 appeared in the lists of expulsion. The share of expulsions in total assignments is about 42 percent.

The report elaborates the period after the end of the AKP’s partnership with the Congregation, that is from 2014 until the July 15, 2016 coup, as the third AKP period. The Minister of Justice was Bekir Bozdag. Due to the intensification of the AKP-Congregation war, there was a certain level of decrease in the share of congregation in the judicial appointments in this period. Among the appointed 2,281 judges-prosecutors, 582 were purged. That’s about 26 percent. If we give the total numbers for these three periods of the AKP by comparison, in the 23 years between 1980 and 2002, the Congregation’s staff within jurisdiction was about 16 percent, while in the 14 years between 2003-2016 when the AKP government was in power uninterruptedly, it was 35 percent. In these 14 years, 3,029 of the 8,794 judges-prosecutors appointed by the AKP have been purged. Proportionally speaking, the proportion of members of the judiciary that were purged due to the connections to the FETO in total assignments was 35 percent. Even the export ratios for the period after December 17/25, 2013, which the AKP government has adopted as a milestone in investigations against FETO just to exempt its own government from the crime with a shallow cunning, are above the average of the period between 1980 and 2002.

Let us finalize this issue by opening a parenthesis with regard to Bekir Bozdağ, who was the Minister of Justice until last week. Bekir Bozdag is one of the four people who served as Justice Minister in AKP government’s 14-year rule. In his speech in the Parliament on 24 March 2011, Bozdag spoke about Fethullah Gülen as “a valuable asset that this country produced; a wise person. Everything about him is clear.” On June 9, 2012 Bozdag shared the following message from his personal twitter account: “From Antalya, I convey my greetings to Venerable Hodja Effendi.” On February 15, 2012 in a television program on the CNN TURK Channel, it was Bekir Bozdag who answered the question “is there a congregation organization in the judiciary?” by saying that “it cannot be possible.” On August 15, 2013, in the beginnings of the war between the Congregation and the AKP, it was Bekir Bozdag who owned the twitter message “they will not be able to burn an instigative fire between the Congregation and the AKP.” Bekir Bozdag, who responded to the claims about the Congregation’s organization within the judiciary by stating that “it was not possible”, has an adventure of Ministry of Justice which lasted from 2013 until today.

In these 4 years, until 15th July coup, Bozdag appointed 3,614 judges-prosecutors. In other words, 41 percent of the total of 8,794 appointments, which happened during the 14 year long AKP government, was made by Minister Bozdag in 4 years. 1,228 judges-prosecutors (which corresponds to the 34 percent of the total) who were the appointed by Bozdağ, who did not see possible the organization of the congregation in the judiciary, were purged with the claim that they were members of FETO.

These numbers and ratios tell us that: Bekir Bozdag is one of the main people responsible of handing the judiciary over the Congregation. However, while we were imprisoned by the accusation of being connected to FETO, Bekir Bozdag ruled the purge of the members of the judiciary appointed by him as the head of the Judges and Prosecutors’ Board in the capacity of Minister of Justice, until the last week when his task was decided to be changed.

Let’s also look at the situation within the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) where Hakan Fidan is the undersecretary, who received information about the 15th July coup hours ago but still could/did not prevent the bloody attempt. One of the names that gave testimony to the Parliamentary Investigation Commission on July 15th Coup was the former MIT Undersecretary, Emre Taner. In his testimony, retired Undersecretary Taner refers to the period between 2005 and 2010 when he was in service and says: “In the period I was working, the infiltration of FETO to MIT was almost zero. You will not hire them unless you want it.

If you have a good examination, you will not hire them. I do not know after then. The next administration will answer. Now, when it is said that “70-80 people separated from MIT due to connections to FETO,” it is not even possible not to find it strange. This does not belong to the past. Maybe 2,3,5 people. We have no objection to that. But in the recent period I have the impression that these entries became more comfortable and clearer. I can easily say that.

MIT is the cleanest organization within the state institutions with regard to FETO and in the sense of other destructive organizations.” The former undersecretary Taner, who clearly accused Hakan Fidan of the Congregation’s infiltration in MIT, thinks that MIT is the “cleanest organization” with regard to FETO. Let’s see whether there is any truth in it. MIT Undersecretary Hakan Fidan, who did not even go to the Parliamentary Investigation Commission on the July 15th Coup to give his testimony or was not allowed to do so, on request, sent a report on the MIT staff connected to FETO. Journalist Müyesser Yildiz, my “old organization friend” with whom I was arrested and confined through the Congregation’s caliber on the basis of the lie that we were members of Ergenekon, explained the content of this report on the news portal named Oda TV. According to MIT report, within 2,5 years since December 17, 2013 until July 15, 2016, action was taken against 181 personnel and after the coup against 377 personnel. In other words, a total of 558 personnel with FETO connections have been identified in the institution, which is claimed to be “clean”. 167 of them have been removed from public service.

As a result of the termination of the contract or resignation, the association of 70 has been cut off. The temporary assignment of 272 Turkish Armed Forces/Police personnel have also been terminated. In total, 509 MIT personnel were cut off from the organization, while the rest of the 49 personnel were undergoing various actions, while 5 were reinstated. There is no information on how many of the 558 personnel mentioned were appointed to MIT by the undersecretary Hakan Fidan since 2010. However, let me recall once again that the former undersecretary, Emre Taner, has accused his successor undersecretary Hakan Fidan about the Congregation’s infiltration to MIT. It is not only the former undersecretary who voiced his accusations or skeptics about Hakan Fidan. Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım is one of those who voiced their suspicions.

Let’s explain… Today, we all know that from the statement made by the informant Major O.K. in the investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor of Ankara, on 15 July 2016 at 14:00 he went to MIT and notify them that there would be a coup. However, MIT Undersecretary Hakan Fidan continues to insist that the notification was not a coup attempt. Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar also gave a statement confirming Hakan Fidan, saying that the Undersecretary had come to the headquarters and mentioned an air operation on MIT and a plan for his abduction. General Akar, although he said, “We thought it was part of a bigger plan”, the tanks were on the streets about 7 hours after the notice to MIT. The war jets bombed the Parliament.

Although the coup attempt was unsuccessful, 250 people were massacred. Because, it was not realized that military operation to MIT by using attack helicopters and the abduction plan of Undersecretary Hakan Fidan were parts of the coup attempt. Or that’s what they want us to believe. Now we are in the prison for telling these things, our doubts, and writing them. But those who admit that they do not have a capacity to understand that it was part of a coup attempt, continues to direct the army and the MIT. We know that no one could reach Hakan Fidan for a few hours after the coup attempt had begun. Moreover, it is still an unknown why undersecretary Fidan informed neither Prime Minister Binali Yildirim nor the President Erdoğan, who calls Fidan as “My Secret Cube”, about the coup attempt.

On 2 August 2016 night, the Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who was a guest of the joint live broadcast of CNNTurk and Kanal-D television channels,: “I asked to MIT Undersecretary why he had not told me. How come the Prime Minister, the President did not know?”. I said, ‘It is natural to say to the Chief of General Staff, but also you needed to tell the Prime Minister.’ “He could not answer.” In other words, the Prime Minister underlined the fact that MIT’s weakness was not only the lack of intelligence on the coup attempt. In an interview with Prime Minister Yildirim, a year after the coup attempt, he squeezed an information between the lines which raises our doubts. Prime Minister Yıldırım’s interview with Fikret Bila was published in the Hürriyet newspaper’s “15 July Anniversary” edition. Yıldırım explains that he reached the conclusion after making phone calls to Istanbul and Ankara police headquarters that they were confronted with a coup attempt on July 15. He states that he was able get a hold of MIT

Undersecretary Fidan 2 hours after the attempt started at around 22.30 – 23.00. Yıldırım says: “Information was not passed on to us, neither to me nor to the President. The Undersecretary (Hakan Fidan) did not say anything at that time. He did not say anything about the coup. I asked to him, ‘There is a coup attempt, what are you doing?’ . He told me: ‘ No, there is nothing, it is normal. We are working.’ “There is something different”.

Let’s recall what was happening at that time when MIT Undersecretary Hakan Fidan explained Prime Minister Yıldırım as “There is nothing, it is normal”. At 21:00: The coup plotters captured the headquarters of the General Staff and the commanders. As they began to clash with those who resisted, gunfire began to be heard. At 22:00: Guns were heard at the headquarters of the General Staff and the helicopter opened fire on those outside. At 22:05 am: Although Chief of the General Staff did not allow to fly, war jets in Ankara have begun flying over the sound wall. Time 22:28: In Istanbul, the tanks closed the Bosphorus Bridges. At 22:35: Istanbul Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen Airports were occupied by coup plotters.

All these developments were first announced by social media and soon afterwards by national television channels. Let’s also mention, shortly after the hours that Prime Minister Yıldırım said he spoke with Undersecretary Fidan, at 23:00, the headquarters of MIT in Yenimahalle, Ankara, was attacked by attack helicopters. But Hakan Fidan said to the Prime Minister that “There is nothing, it is normal”. As the Prime Minister stated “That business is different ” indeed. And we will continue to look for the answer to the question of that ‘different business’ since, everyone has the right to know the facts especially the bereaved parents of those who put their lives in the line to prevent the coup.

There is no doubt that, one of the stronghold of Gulen congregation within the state, is the Police Department. The major proof to this statement would be the different roles of the cops who are also members of the congregation in Ergenekon, Balyoz, Devrimci Karargah, KCK, Şike, Oda TV and similar conspiracy investigations and claims. After July 15 th , more than 13 thousand police officers were removed from their positions due to the alleged connection to FETÖ. The vast majority of were arrested. However, we need to indicate that the number of the officers who are the member of the congregation is much more than that. The restructuring process of the Congregation’s organization in the police force has started in the 1980s.

Therefore, AKP is not the only party who is responsible for this movement. Nevertheless, condonation of the AKP government of the cheating activities of the police force candidates in their exams or leaking the questions to Gulen’s teaching institutions before the exams, or ignoring the criticisms made them the sole responsible.

Let’s give some examples:

-The questions of the police officer exam, that was performed in August 26, 2007 and more than 71 thousand candidates all around Turkey have participated in, were appeared to be stolen before. After the topic took media’s attention it’s been claimed that it’s been cheated in the exam and the questions were leaked to the groups implying the Congregation. The Interior Minister of the period, Besir Atalay claimed that knowing the exam questions in advance or the leakage of the questions is not likely to happen. -8 months later, Besir Atalay’s ambitious statement was proven unsound. The Vocational Police School exam questions were leaked to the FEM training centers that are owned by the Congregation and serviced to some of the students with the answer key in September 13 th , 2009. The exam, that more than 60 thousand candidates have participated, was cancelled when the subject was on the news.

-It’s been identified that in the exam, that was performed by General Directorate of Security on March 12, 2012 to meet the deficit of intermediate level of chief officers and taken by more than 50 thousand police officers, it’s been cheated. 68 of those winners were related and 485 of those who were the strongest personnel that the Congregation has in the organization, the Intelligence and Anti-smuggling units, Prime Ministry Directorate of Protection, and Principal Clerk of the Ministry, have scored between 85-90. It is also emerged that the winners of 2011 exam have answered correctly the 19 questions that were already erroneous by the Court. The Congregation was picking its members from the police academy students in the 1980’s, while they have been directly placing their own members into the Police Organization by plagiarizing the exam questions during the AKP government. During the examinations, the AKP government preferred to ignore these claims that were subject of the complaint and reported on the news as well. Only after the investigations on the corruption charges on December 17/25 2013 that the Congregation has targeted AKP with, the AKP government opened judiciary and administrative investigations on the examinations. So far this is the summary of the iceberg’s tip including the military and judicial organizations who fired their guns towards their own people with the coup attempt, the Police Organization and MIT(National Intelligence Agency – NIA)’s situation and, AKP government’s responsibility. Obviously, the Gulen Congregation proceeded for their ultimate goal without striking a snag for 14 years during the AKP government. Moreover, the Congregation continued to raise and protect their gains within the system and didn’t face with a deterrent drawback, despite the MIT (National Intelligence Agency – NIA) investigation in February 7, 2012 that made their intentions very clear towards AKP and the investigations on the corruption charges on December 17/25 2013. It is possible to summarize the government response to the people who continued to criticize and warn AKP while noticing the growing danger by only one quotation. The AKP Deputy Chairman of the time, Huseyin Celik, responded to critics about the Congregations organized power in government as; “They mention that the Congregation seized the government, exuded into the government. These words would amuse the crows. Well, let’s end this paranoia.”

There is one more anectode that I would like to evoke. Gulen Congregation’s most powerful time was 2011. The members of AKP government, the majority of the media, and the vast majority of the members of the judiciary who are imprisoning everybody to prove that they are enemies with FETÖ, were afraid to mention neither the name Fethullah Gulen nor the Congregation. They obeyed the government powerful force, the Congregation, for their own benefits like they obey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and AKP now.

I was arrested at that time as well due to Congregation conspiracy and the reason for that was also a professional activity as it is now. I was working on a book that was intended to investigate the Congregation’s police and judicial organized gangs during the Ergenekon investigation and its role in the case. The name of the book was “Imamin Ordusu” (“Imam’s Army”) at that time, when everyone was afraid of the Congregation, being allegiant, and could not even mention its name.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the Prime Minister of the period and he was stating that “Some books are dangerous than a bomb.” For journalists held in prison, as he often did now, he said, “Not journalists, but terrorists.” Certainly, we do not have such an expectation, but if Erdoğan had read, listened to and understood the relationship between books, writers and journalists instead of keeping it at a criminal level, most likely we would not be here today.

Moreover, if Erdogan was someone who read, he would also be aware of what Salvador Allende said to Fascist junta of Chile; ” History is ours, and people make history.” Yes, history is on our side once again. So you will not be able to create an illegal organization neither in the Cumhuriyet Newspaper or terrorists from us.

You must have understood from what I’ve told you so far. What I say is not defense or expression. On the contrary, it is an accusation. Because; As it states at the beginning of this text “The Indictment” that prepares the legal cover of this political operation does not legalize the shame that must be treated as trash. Just as some people who have their roles as judges and prosecutors before and after this political operation did not make themselves jurists.

This operation directed at us is nothing but a persecution aimed at the freedoms of thought and expression and the freedom of press; and some members of the judiciary undertook the task of being the lynch mob of this persecution. In developed democracies, judiciary operates according to the international norms of law. It is a regulating power responsible for the establishment of justice; but in Turkey, some members of the judiciary themselves have become the grave diggers for justice.

It is not surprising that in a country where dictatorship-aspiring people who are after the institutionalization of a system not bound by the regulations of democracy, to find a judiciary suffering in a political and intellectual destitution. If you take away rights, justice, conscience and merit from judiciary, what remains is the current status of the Turkish judiciary.

We know perfectly well from our experiences that the summons of humanity for rights, justice, legality do not reach you. Therefore, I will not have a request from you. I would only like to tell you that the robes that surround you like a protective armor, are made of human lives and freedoms.

The organization that you are looking for in Cumhuriyet Newspaper, is ruling the country under the disguise of a political party. The media that has become “his master’s voice” is serving the lies of this organization of vice as the truth to the public. They cover up the crimes and perform the task of proliferating the vice and making it banal. That is, spreading the Organization’s propaganda. Because, a well known truth is once again in front of us: Crime is the most potent adhesive in the world. It is this adhesive that binds the political power, bureaucracy, judiciary, plundering capital and the media that has become “his master’s voice”.

Those who think that this dirty system, this crime dynasty will last forever are wrong. Like all the dictatorships that darken the pages of history, those who toil to progress with the insatiable hunger of their hates and ambitions, always prepare their own ends. When they arrive at their own hells the roads of which they themselves paved, there will be nothing left of their glorious arrogance and mind boggling condescension. No one should doubt that the seige of this organization of vice will be broken with all its persons and institutions. Because in this country;

– Despite the enemies of democracy, there are those who fight for a sustainable and far-reaching democracy.

– Despite those who slaughter justice, there are those who defend the supremacy of law. – Despite those who glorify war and death to perpetuate their profits, there are those who struggle to make peace and life essential.

– Despite the child murderers and protectors of pedofiles, there are those who work to make the dreams of children realities.

– And despite those who want to strangle the truth, there are those who still want to be a journalist.

This is all I want to say to an operation that wants to criminalize my journalistic activities. This is not a statement for my defense, because I consider doing so as an insult to journalism and to the ethical values of my profession. Because journalism is not a crime.

Criminalization of journalistic activities is a common feature of totalitarian regimes. My experience shows that because of my journalistic activities I have managed to become the offender of the judiciary of every government and of every period. I am proud of this inheritance I will be leaving to my daughter. I know this government and its judiciary also has some issues with me. Because I am trying to practice journalism.Today, I am practicing journalism depending on the power of the truth, not depending on the power of the government or other power centers as it is broadly practiced in Turkey. Because practicing journalism under the regimes that are not closely associated with democracy and gradually becoming more totalitarian, means crossing the line. And journalism cannot be practiced by toeing the line and you cannot call it journalism if it is done toeing the line.

If you write and talk by permission, you will be crushed under the weight of your inaptness. For this reason, what I am going to say is that I was a journalist yesterday. I am a journalist today. And I will continue practicing journalism tomorrow. That means the irreconcilable contradiction between us and those who want to strangle the truth will never end. In these dark days what we need is not the further loss of the truth. More than anything we need more truth.

Therefore, I will continue to respect truth more than myself and continue to refuse being one of the conformists that deny the truth. For this , it is obvious that a price must be paid. But do not think that this scares us. Neither I nor the “journalists on the outside” that I am proud to be friends with, are not afraid of you whomever you might be.

Because we know that what scares the tyrants most is courage.

And the tyrants should know that no cruelty can prevent the progress of history. Down with tyranny, long live freedom.