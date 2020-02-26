T24 LogoT24 Logo

Yılın Oscar'lı yönetmeni Bong Joon Ho'dan en iyi 20 yönetmen

Parasite filmiyle yılın bütün büyük ödüllerini toplayan ve Oscar tarihine geçen Güney Koreli yönetmen Bong Joon Ho, sinemanın geleceği için önemli olacak 20 yönetmeni seçti.

26 Şubat 2020 15:34

Ali Abbasi - Officer Relaxing After Duty (2008), M for Markus (2011), Shelley (2016), Border (2018)

Ari Aster - The Strange Thing About the Johnsons (2011), Munchausen (2013), Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019)

Bi Gan - Kaili Blues (2015), Long Day’s Journey into Night (2018)

Jayro Bustamante - Volcano (2015), Tremors Temblores (2019), The Weeping Woman (2019)

Mati Diop - Atlantiques (2009), Big in Vietnam (2012), Atlantics (2019).

Robert Eggers - The Witch (2016), The Lighthouse (2019)

Rose Glass - Moths (2010), Storm House (2011), The Silken Strand (2013), Room 55 (2014), Bath Time (2015)

Hamaguchi Ryusuke - Passion (2008), The Depths (2010), Touching the Skin of Eeriness (2013), Voices from the Waves (2013), Storytellers (2013), Happy Hour (2015), Asako I & II (2018)

Alma Har’el - Bombay Beach (2011), LoveTrue (2016), Honey Boy (2019)

Kirsten Johnson - Cameraperson (2016), Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020)

Jennifer Kent - Monster (2005), The Babadook (2014), The Nightingale (2018)

Oliver Laxe - You All Are Captains (2010), Mimosas (2016), Fire Will Come (2019)

Francis Lee - The Farmer’s Wife (2012), Bradford Halifax London (2013), God’s Own Country (2017)

Pietro Marcello - The Mouth of the Wolf (2009), Lost and Beautiful (2015), Martin Eden (2019)

David Robert Mitchell - The Myth of the American Sleepover (2010), It Follows (2014), Under the Silver Lake (2018)

Jordan Peele - Get Out (2017), Us (2019)

Jennifer Reeder - Accidents at Home and How They Happen (2008), Signature Move (2017), Knives and Skin (2019)

Alice Rohrwacher - Corpo Celeste (2011), The Wonders (2014) and Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

Yoon Gaeun - Proof (2010), Guest (2011), Sprout (2013), The World of Us (2016), The House of Us (2019)

Chloé Zhao - Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), The Rider (2017)

