Yılın Oscar'lı yönetmeni Bong Joon Ho'dan en iyi 20 yönetmen
Parasite filmiyle yılın bütün büyük ödüllerini toplayan ve Oscar tarihine geçen Güney Koreli yönetmen Bong Joon Ho, sinemanın geleceği için önemli olacak 20 yönetmeni seçti.
26 Şubat 2020 15:34
121
Parasite filmiyle yılın bütün büyük ödüllerini toplayan ve Oscar tarihine geçen Güney Koreli yönetmen Bong Joon Ho, sinemanın geleceği için önemli olacak 20 yönetmeni seçti.
221
Ali Abbasi - Officer Relaxing After Duty (2008), M for Markus (2011), Shelley (2016), Border (2018)
321
Ari Aster - The Strange Thing About the Johnsons (2011), Munchausen (2013), Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019)
421
Bi Gan - Kaili Blues (2015), Long Day’s Journey into Night (2018)
521
Jayro Bustamante - Volcano (2015), Tremors Temblores (2019), The Weeping Woman (2019)
621
Mati Diop - Atlantiques (2009), Big in Vietnam (2012), Atlantics (2019).
721
Robert Eggers - The Witch (2016), The Lighthouse (2019)
821
Rose Glass - Moths (2010), Storm House (2011), The Silken Strand (2013), Room 55 (2014), Bath Time (2015)
921
Hamaguchi Ryusuke - Passion (2008), The Depths (2010), Touching the Skin of Eeriness (2013), Voices from the Waves (2013), Storytellers (2013), Happy Hour (2015), Asako I & II (2018)
1021
Alma Har’el - Bombay Beach (2011), LoveTrue (2016), Honey Boy (2019)
1121
Kirsten Johnson - Cameraperson (2016), Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020)
1221
Jennifer Kent - Monster (2005), The Babadook (2014), The Nightingale (2018)
1321
Oliver Laxe - You All Are Captains (2010), Mimosas (2016), Fire Will Come (2019)
1421
Francis Lee - The Farmer’s Wife (2012), Bradford Halifax London (2013), God’s Own Country (2017)
1521
Pietro Marcello - The Mouth of the Wolf (2009), Lost and Beautiful (2015), Martin Eden (2019)
1621
David Robert Mitchell - The Myth of the American Sleepover (2010), It Follows (2014), Under the Silver Lake (2018)
1721
Jordan Peele - Get Out (2017), Us (2019)
1821
Jennifer Reeder - Accidents at Home and How They Happen (2008), Signature Move (2017), Knives and Skin (2019)
1921
Alice Rohrwacher - Corpo Celeste (2011), The Wonders (2014) and Happy as Lazzaro (2018)
2021
Yoon Gaeun - Proof (2010), Guest (2011), Sprout (2013), The World of Us (2016), The House of Us (2019)
2121
Chloé Zhao - Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), The Rider (2017)
© Tüm hakları saklıdır.