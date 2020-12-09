T24 LogoT24 Logo

Rotten Tomatoes verilerine göre 2020'nin en iyi filmleri

09 Aralık 2020 15:15

100 filmden oluşan liste, ABD’de 2020 yılında gösterilen filmler dikkate alınarak oluşturuldu.

100. The Mole Agent

99. Mogul Mowgli

98. My Darling Vivian

97. The Twentieth Century

96. Dinner in America

95. Dating Amber

94. And Then We Danced

93. Calm with Horses (The Shadow of Violence)

92. Les Misérables

91. Lucky Grandma

90. Beastie Boys Story

89. The Life Ahead

88. Black Is King

87. Kajillionaire

86. Ordinary Love

85. Zappa

84. Class Action Park

83. On The Rocks

82. Shithouse

81. Blood on Her Name

80. Bacurau

79. Shirley

78. Mank

77. Just Mercy

76. Emma

75. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

74. A White, White Day

73. John Lewis: Good Trouble

72. Feels Good Man

71. Yes, God, Yes

70. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

69. Saint Maud

68. Red Penguins

67. The Last Tree

66. Fourteen

65. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

64. The Swerve

63. Disclosure

62. Enola Holmes

61. Spontaneous

60. Why Don’t You Just Die!

59. Rocks

58. La Llorona

57. Circus of Books

56. Vitalina Varela

55. Beats

54. Boys State

53. Babyteeth

52. The Fight

51. Relic

50. The Half of It

49. Mystify: Michael Hutchence

48. Possessor

47. Coup 53

46. The Painter and the Thief

45. Rewind

44. A Secret Love

43. House of Hummingbird

42. Soul

41. Slay the Dragon

40. David Byrne’s American Utopia

39. City Hall

38. One Night in Miami

37. Corpus Christi

36. Extra Ordinary

35. On the Record

34. Athlete A

33. 76 Days

32. All In: The Fight for Democracy

31. Welcome to Chechnya

30. The Assistant

29. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

28. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

27. Wolfwalkers

26. Totally Under Control

25. Driveways

24. First Cow

23. The Forty-Year-Old Version

22. Collevtice

21. Saint Frances

20. Host

19. The Vast of Night

18. Dick Johnson Is Dead

17. The Personal History of David Copperfield

16. Blow the Man Down

15. Palm Springs

14. Time

13. The Trial of the Chicago 7

12. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

11. His House

10. Sound of Metal

9. Onward

8. Miss Juneteenth

7. Da 5 Bloods

6. Nomadland

5. Hamilton

4. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

3. The Invisible Man

2. 1917

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

