Rotten Tomatoes verilerine göre 2020'nin en iyi filmleri
09 Aralık 2020 15:15
100 filmden oluşan liste, ABD’de 2020 yılında gösterilen filmler dikkate alınarak oluşturuldu.
98. My Darling Vivian
97. The Twentieth Century
96. Dinner in America
94. And Then We Danced
93. Calm with Horses (The Shadow of Violence)
90. Beastie Boys Story
84. Class Action Park
81. Blood on Her Name
75. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
74. A White, White Day
73. John Lewis: Good Trouble
70. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
65. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
60. Why Don’t You Just Die!
49. Mystify: Michael Hutchence
46. The Painter and the Thief
43. House of Hummingbird
40. David Byrne’s American Utopia
38. One Night in Miami
32. All In: The Fight for Democracy
31. Welcome to Chechnya
29. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
28. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
26. Totally Under Control
23. The Forty-Year-Old Version
19. The Vast of Night
18. Dick Johnson Is Dead
17. The Personal History of David Copperfield
16. Blow the Man Down
13. The Trial of the Chicago 7
12. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
4. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
3. The Invisible Man
1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
