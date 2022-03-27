T24 LogoT24 Logo

Oscar’da geri sayım: Kimler, hangi filmler aday?

27 Mart 2022 10:32

126

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 94'üncü kez sahiplerini buluyor. İşte adaylar:

226

EN İYİ FİLM | Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

326

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN | Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

426

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU | Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

526

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU | Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!), Will Smith (King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

626

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM | Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, The Worst Person in the World

726

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU | Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

826

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU | Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

926

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ | Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

1026

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO | Belfast, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World

1126

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO | CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog

1226

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ | Ala Kachuu (Take and Run), The Dress, The Long Goodbye On My Mind, Please Hold

1326

Türk sinemacı Levin Menekşe, senaryo yazarı ve yapımcısı olduğu Please Hold (Lütfen Hatta Kalın) kısa filmiyle ile 28 Mart tarihinde 94.'sü gerçekleşecek Oscar Ödülleri’nde En İyi Kısa Film kategorisinde beş aday filmden biri seçildi.

1426

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON | Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper

1526

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ | Don’t Look Up, Dune, Encanto, Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog

1626

EN İYİ SES | Belfast, Dune,No Time to Die,The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

1726

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI | Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley West Side Story

1826

EN İYİ KURGU | Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick... BOOM!

1926

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ | Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci

2026

EN İYİ ANİMASYON | Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

2126

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON | Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper

2226

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI | Be Alive (King Richard), Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Down to Joy (Belfast), No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

2326

EN İYİ BELGESEL | Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Writing with Fire

2426

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT | Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home

2526

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI | Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

2626

Oscar’da geri sayım: Kimler, hangi filmler aday?

Oscargerisayımkimleraday
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24