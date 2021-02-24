T24 LogoT24 Logo

Lost'tan Game of Thrones'a, Friends'ten Modern Family'e; dizilerin ikonik çiftlerinin şimdiki hâlleri

Bored Panda, dizilerin unutulmaz çiftlerinin bugünki hâllerini derledi. İşte Friends'ten Sex and the City'e, Modern Family'den How I Met Your Mother'a unutulmaz çiftler...

24 Şubat 2021 15:27

X Files - David Duchovny ve Gillian Anderson

Parks And Recreation - Adam Scott ve Amy Poehler

Friends - Courtney Cox ve Matthew Perry

How I Met Your Mother -Alyson Hannigan ve Jason Segel

Buffy The Vampire Slayer - Sarah Michelle Gellar ve David Boreanaz

The Office- Jenna Fischer ve John Krasinski)

How I Met Your Mother - Joshas Radnoras ve Cobie Smulders

Game of Thrones - Kit Harington ve Rose Leslie

Glee- Darren Criss ve Chris Colfer

Gilmore Girls - Scott Patterson ve Lauren Graham

Modern Family - Eric Stonestreet ve Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Office - Rainn Wilson ve Angela Kinsey

Scrubs - Zach Braff ve Sarah Chalke

Sex and the City - Chris Noth ve Sarah Jessica Parker

The Vampire Diaries - Ian Somerhalder ve Nina Dobrev

Pretty Little Liars - Ian Harding ve Lucy Hale

Grey's Anatomy - Ellen Pompeo ve Patrick Dempsey

Friends - Jennifer Aniston ve David Schwimmer

Full House - Lori Loughlin ve John Stamos

Parks And Recreation - Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza

Moonlighting - Cybill Shepherd ve Bruce Willis

Game of Thrones - Nathalie Emmanuel ve Jacob Anderson

Smallville - Tom Welling ve Erica Durance

My So-Called Life - Jared Leto ve Claire Danes

90210 - Brian Austin Green ve Tori Spelling

Chuck - Zachary Levi ve Yvonne Strahovski

Sex and the City - Sarah Jessica Parker ve John Corbett

Gossip Girl - Ed Westwick ve Leighton Meester

The L Word - Jennifer Beals ve Laurel Holloman

Empire - Terrence Dashon Howard ve Taraji P Henson

Er - Julianna Margulies ve George Clooney

The Office - Steve Carell ve Amy Ryan

Lost - Matthew Fox ve Evangeline Lilly

Dawson's Creek - Katie Holmes ve Joshua Jackson

Friday Night Lights - Connie Britton ve Kyle Chandler

The Vampire Diaries - Paul Wesley ve Nina Dobrev

Scandal - Kerry Washington ve Tony Goldwyn

The Mindy Project - Mindy Kaling ve Chris Messina

Shameless - Steve Howey ve Shanola Hampton

Gossip Girl - Penn Badgley ve Blake Lively

