Lost'tan Game of Thrones'a, Friends'ten Modern Family'e; dizilerin ikonik çiftlerinin şimdiki hâlleri
Bored Panda, dizilerin unutulmaz çiftlerinin bugünki hâllerini derledi. İşte Friends'ten Sex and the City'e, Modern Family'den How I Met Your Mother'a unutulmaz çiftler...
24 Şubat 2021 15:27
X Files - David Duchovny ve Gillian Anderson
Parks And Recreation - Adam Scott ve Amy Poehler
Friends - Courtney Cox ve Matthew Perry
How I Met Your Mother -Alyson Hannigan ve Jason Segel
Buffy The Vampire Slayer - Sarah Michelle Gellar ve David Boreanaz
The Office- Jenna Fischer ve John Krasinski)
How I Met Your Mother - Joshas Radnoras ve Cobie Smulders
Game of Thrones - Kit Harington ve Rose Leslie
Glee- Darren Criss ve Chris Colfer
Gilmore Girls - Scott Patterson ve Lauren Graham
Modern Family - Eric Stonestreet ve Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The Office - Rainn Wilson ve Angela Kinsey
Scrubs - Zach Braff ve Sarah Chalke
Sex and the City - Chris Noth ve Sarah Jessica Parker
The Vampire Diaries - Ian Somerhalder ve Nina Dobrev
Pretty Little Liars - Ian Harding ve Lucy Hale
Grey's Anatomy - Ellen Pompeo ve Patrick Dempsey
Friends - Jennifer Aniston ve David Schwimmer
Full House - Lori Loughlin ve John Stamos
Parks And Recreation - Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza
Moonlighting - Cybill Shepherd ve Bruce Willis
Game of Thrones - Nathalie Emmanuel ve Jacob Anderson
Smallville - Tom Welling ve Erica Durance
My So-Called Life - Jared Leto ve Claire Danes
90210 - Brian Austin Green ve Tori Spelling
Chuck - Zachary Levi ve Yvonne Strahovski
Sex and the City - Sarah Jessica Parker ve John Corbett
Gossip Girl - Ed Westwick ve Leighton Meester
The L Word - Jennifer Beals ve Laurel Holloman
Empire - Terrence Dashon Howard ve Taraji P Henson
Er - Julianna Margulies ve George Clooney
The Office - Steve Carell ve Amy Ryan
Lost - Matthew Fox ve Evangeline Lilly
Dawson's Creek - Katie Holmes ve Joshua Jackson
Friday Night Lights - Connie Britton ve Kyle Chandler
The Vampire Diaries - Paul Wesley ve Nina Dobrev
Scandal - Kerry Washington ve Tony Goldwyn
The Mindy Project - Mindy Kaling ve Chris Messina
Shameless - Steve Howey ve Shanola Hampton
Gossip Girl - Penn Badgley ve Blake Lively
