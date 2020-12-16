IndieWire 231 eleştirmenle 2020 yılının en iyilerini seçti
16 Aralık 2020 12:41
Dünyanın önemli sinema sitelerinden IndieWire, 231 eleştirmen tarafından belirlenen 2020’nin en iyilerini seçti.
Ankete katılan eleştirmenler En İyi Film, En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Performans, En İyi Belgesel, En İyi Sinematografi, En İyi Senaryo, En İyi Uluslararası Film ve En İyi İlk Film başlıklı sekiz kategoriyle yılın en iyilerini belirledi. İşte yılın en iyilerinin listesi:
En İyi Film 1. Nomadland 2. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 3. First Cow 4. Lovers Rock 5. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 6. Beanpole 7. Time 8. Da 5 Bloods 9. Martin Eden 10. Bacurau
En İyi Yönetmen 1. Chloé Zhao – "Nomadland" 2. Steve McQueen – "Lovers Rock" 3. Eliza Hittman – "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" 4. Kelly Reichardt – "First Cow" 5. David Fincher – "Mank" 6. Spike Lee – "Da 5 Bloods" 7. Charlie Kaufman – "I’m Thinking of Ending Things" 8. Pietro Marcello – "Martin Eden" 9. Kantemir Balegov – "Beanpole" 10. Lee Isaac Chung – "Minari"
En İyi Performans 1. Riz Ahmed – "Sound of Metal" 2. Frances McDormand – "Nomadland" 3. Chadwick Boseman – "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" 4. Delroy Lindo – "Da 5 Bloods" 5. Maria Bakalova – "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" 6. Jessie Buckley – "I’m Thinking of Ending Things" 7. Luca Marinelli – "Martin Eden" 8. Gary Oldman – "Mank" 9. Carrie Coon – "The Nest" 10. Mads Mikkelsen – "Another Round"
En İyi Belgesel 1. Dick Johnson Is Dead 2. Time 3. Collective 4. City Hall 5. The Painter and the Thief 6. Bloody Nose Empty Pockets 7. 76 Days 8. The Social Dilemma 9. The Mole Agent 10. Totally Under Control
En İyi Sinematografi 1. Nomadland 2. Mank 3. Vitalina Varel 4. Lovers Rock 5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 6. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 7. First Cow 8. Tenet 9. Beanpole 10. The Painted Bird/Gunda (TIE)
En İyi Senaryo 1. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 2. First Cow 3. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 4. Promising Young Woman 5. Mank 6. Fourteen 7. Minari 8. The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. One Night in Miami 10. Kajillionaire
En İyi Uluslararası Film 1. Bacurau 2. Beanpole 3. Another Round 4. Vitalina Varela 5. Martin Eden 6. Collective 7. Wolfwalkers 8. And Then We Danced 9. The Painted Bird 10. His House
En İyi İlk Film 1. Promising Young Woman 2. The Vast of Night 3. The 40-Year-Old Version 4. One Night in Miami 5. Relic 6. The Sound of Metal 7. The Assistant 8. Ham on Rye 9. Babyteeth 10. The Climb