2022 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı

23 Aralık 2021 09:53

27 Mart 2022’de düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 94. Oscar Ödülleri öncesinde Akademi, 10 farklı kategoride adaylık için sona kalan 10 filmi açıkladı. En iyi kısa film kategorisinde Serhat Karaaslan'ın Suçlular filmi de adaylık kazandı.

BELGESEL (Uzun metraj) - Ascension, Attica, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Faya Dayi, The First Wave, Flee, In the Same Breath, Julia, President, Procession, The Rescue, Simple as Water, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Velvet Underground, Writing with Fire

BELGESEL (KISA) - Águilas, Audible, A Broken House, Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis, Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker, Day of Rage, The Facility, Lead Me Home, Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”, The Queen of Basketball, Sophie & the Baron, Takeover, Terror Contagion, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies

ULUSLARARASI FİLM (uzun metraj) - Avusturya, Great Freedom, Belçika, Playground, Butan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Danimarka, Flee, Finlandiya, Compartment No. 6, Almanya, I’m Your Man, İzlanda, Lamb, İran, A Hero, İtalya, The Hand of God, Japonya, Drive My Car, Kosova, Hive, Meksika, Prayers for the Stolen, Norveç, The Worst Person in the World, Panama, Plaza Catedral, İspanya, The Good Boss

Makyaj ve saç tasarımı - Coming 2 America, Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci, Nightmare Alley, No Time to Die, The Suicide Squad, West Side Story

Özgün orkestra - Being the Ricardos, Candyman, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Encanto, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, The Green Knight, The Harder They Fall, King Richard, The Last Duel, No Time to Die, Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog, Spencer, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Özgün şarkı - “So May We Start?” - Annette, “Down To Joy” - Belfast, “Right Where I Belong” - Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, “Automatic Woman” - Bruised, “Dream Girl” - Cinderella, “Beyond The Shore” - CODA, “The Anonymous Ones” - Dear Evan Hansen, “Just Look Up” - Don’t Look Up, “Dos Oruguitas” - Encanto, “Somehow You Do” - Four Good Days, “Guns Go Bang” - The Harder They Fall, “Be Alive” - King Richard, “No Time To Die” - No Time to Die, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect, “Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2

Animasyon (kısa) - Affairs of the Art, Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice, Bad Seeds, Bestia, Boxballet, Flowing Home, Mum Is Pouring Rain, The Musician, Namoo, Only a Child, Robin Robin, Souvenir Souvenir, Step into the River, Us Again, The Windshield Wiper

Kısa film - Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, Censor of Dreams, The Criminals (Suçlular), Distances, The Dress, Frimas, Les Grandes Claques, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold, Stenofonen, Tala’vision, Under the Heavens, When the Sun Sets, You’re Dead Helen

Ses miksajı - Belfast, Dune, Last Night in Soho, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, A Quiet Place Part II, Spider-Man: No Way Home, tick, tick…Boom!, West Side Story

Görsel efekt - Black Widow, Dune, Eternals, Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home

