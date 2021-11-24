2022 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Amerikan müzik endüstrisinde büyük öneme sahip Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.
ABD'li müzisyen Jon Batiste, 11 dalda aday gösterilerek 64. Grammy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu. 2022 Grammy ödül töreni 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da tören düzenlenecek
Batiste'i Justin Bieber, Doja Cat ve H.E.R. 8'er adaylıkla; Billie Eilish ve Olivia Rodrigo ise 7'şer adaylıkla takip etti. İşte 2022 Grammy adaylarından bazıları
YILIN ALBÜMÜ We Are - Jon Batiste Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale Justin Bieber - Justice Doja Cat - Planet Her Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind Lil Nas X - Montero Olivia Rodrigo - Sour Taylor Swift - Evermore Donda - Kanye West
YILIN KAYDI I Still Have Faith In You - Abba Freedom - Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time - Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
YILIN ŞARKISI Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo Fight For You - H.E.R. Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem Finneas Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid Laroi Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI Anyone - Justin Bieber Right On Time - Brandi Carlile Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish Positions - Ariana Grande Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco Butter - BTS Higher Power - Coldplay Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ Justice - Justin Bieber Planet Her - Doja Cat Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish Positions - Ariana Grande Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI Lost You - Snoh Aalegra Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Damage - H.E.R. Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra We Are - Jon Batiste Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges Back Of My Mind - H.E.R. Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI The Off-Season - J Cole Certified Lover Boy - Drake King's Disease II - Nas Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator Donda - Kanye West
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK KAYDI Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo Before - James Blake Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs You Can Don It - Caribou Alive - Rufus Du Sol The Business - Tiesto
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ Subconsciously - Black Coffee Fallen Embers - Illenium Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer Shockwave - Marshmello Free Love - Sylvan Esso Judgement - Ten City
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI Shot In The Dark - AC/DC Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell Ohms - Deftones Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ Power Up - AC/DC Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters McCartney III - Paul McCartney
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ Shore - Fleet Foxes If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ Starting Over - Chris Stapleton The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI Forever After All - Luke Combs Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves Cold - Chris Stapleton Country Again - Thomas Rhett Fancy Like - Walker Hayes Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP COUNTRY PERFORMANSI If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Younger Me - Brothers Osborne Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ Cinderella Some Lovers Girl From The North Country Les Miserables - the stage concert Snapshots The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
EN İYİ MÜZİK KLİBİ Shot In The Dark - AC/DC Freedom - Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches - Justin Bieber Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo