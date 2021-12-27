T24 LogoT24 Logo

2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

IMDb, 2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listedi. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve önümüzdeki yıl sinemalarda olacak 50 film...

27 Aralık 2021 10:53

150

50. DC League of Super-Pets: 20 Mayıs 2022

250

49. Dog: 18 Şubat 2022

350

48. Turning Red: 11 Mart 2022

450

47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 16 Aralık 2022

550

46. Lightyear: 17 Haziran 2022

650

45. You Won't Be Alone: 1 Nisan 2022

750

44. The Fabelmans: 23 Kasım 2022

850

43. Halloween Ends: 14 Ekim 2022

950

42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 18 Şubat 2022

1050

41. Ambulance: 18 Şubat 2022

1150

40. Knives Out 2: 2022

1250

39. Marry Me: 11 Şubat 2022

1350

38. Deep Water: 15 Ekim 2022

1450

37. The Gray Man: 2022

1550

36. Downton Abbey: A New Era: 18 Mart 2022

1650

35. The Northman: 22 Nisan 2022

1750

34. Asteroid City: 2022

1850

33. Redeeming Love: 21 Ocak 2022

1950

32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 11 Kasım 2022

2050

31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: 14 Ocak 2022

2150

30. Death on the Nile: 11 Şubat 2022

2250

29. Babylon: 25 Aralık 2022

2350

28. Black Adam: 29 Temmuz 2022

2450

27. The King's Daughter: 2022

2550

26. Don't Worry Darling: 23 Eylül 2022

2650

25. The Flash (I): 4 Kasım 2022

2750

24. Mission: Impossible 7: 30 Eylül 2022

2850

23. Moonfall: 4 Şubat 2022

2950

22. Bullet Train: 15 Temmuz 2022

3050

21. Top Gun: Maverick: 27 Mayıs 2022

3150

20. Home Team: 28 Ocak 2022

3250

19. John Wick: Chapter 4: 27 Mayıs 2022

3350

18. Avatar 2: 16 Aralık 2022

3450

17. Uncharted: 18 Şubat 2022

3550

16. Jurassic World: Dominion: 10 Haziran 2022

3650

15. The 355: 7 Ocak 2022

3750

14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One: 7 Ekim 2022

3850

13. Killers of the Flower Moon: 2022

3950

12. Morbius: 28 Ocak 2022

4050

11. Thor: Love and Thunder: 8 Temmuz 2022

4150

10. The Bad Guys: 22 Nisan 2022

4250

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 6 Mayıs 2022

4350

8. Scream (I): 2022

4450

7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre: 14 Ocak 2022

4550

6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: 22 Nisan 2022

4650

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once: 25 Mart 2022

4750

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: 8 Nisan 2022

4850

3. The Batman: 4 Mart 2022

4950

2. The Lost City: 25 Mart 2022

5050

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: 8 Nisan 2022

IMDbEnÇokBeklenen2022Filmleri
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24