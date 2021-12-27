2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film
IMDb, 2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listedi. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve önümüzdeki yıl sinemalarda olacak 50 film...
27 Aralık 2021 10:53
50. DC League of Super-Pets: 20 Mayıs 2022
49. Dog: 18 Şubat 2022
48. Turning Red: 11 Mart 2022
47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 16 Aralık 2022
46. Lightyear: 17 Haziran 2022
45. You Won't Be Alone: 1 Nisan 2022
44. The Fabelmans: 23 Kasım 2022
43. Halloween Ends: 14 Ekim 2022
42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 18 Şubat 2022
41. Ambulance: 18 Şubat 2022
40. Knives Out 2: 2022
39. Marry Me: 11 Şubat 2022
38. Deep Water: 15 Ekim 2022
37. The Gray Man: 2022
36. Downton Abbey: A New Era: 18 Mart 2022
35. The Northman: 22 Nisan 2022
34. Asteroid City: 2022
33. Redeeming Love: 21 Ocak 2022
32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 11 Kasım 2022
31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: 14 Ocak 2022
30. Death on the Nile: 11 Şubat 2022
29. Babylon: 25 Aralık 2022
28. Black Adam: 29 Temmuz 2022
27. The King's Daughter: 2022
26. Don't Worry Darling: 23 Eylül 2022
25. The Flash (I): 4 Kasım 2022
24. Mission: Impossible 7: 30 Eylül 2022
23. Moonfall: 4 Şubat 2022
22. Bullet Train: 15 Temmuz 2022
21. Top Gun: Maverick: 27 Mayıs 2022
20. Home Team: 28 Ocak 2022
19. John Wick: Chapter 4: 27 Mayıs 2022
18. Avatar 2: 16 Aralık 2022
17. Uncharted: 18 Şubat 2022
16. Jurassic World: Dominion: 10 Haziran 2022
15. The 355: 7 Ocak 2022
14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One: 7 Ekim 2022
13. Killers of the Flower Moon: 2022
12. Morbius: 28 Ocak 2022
11. Thor: Love and Thunder: 8 Temmuz 2022
10. The Bad Guys: 22 Nisan 2022
9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 6 Mayıs 2022
7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre: 14 Ocak 2022
6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: 22 Nisan 2022
5. Everything Everywhere All at Once: 25 Mart 2022
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: 8 Nisan 2022
3. The Batman: 4 Mart 2022
2. The Lost City: 25 Mart 2022
1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: 8 Nisan 2022
