2016 Altın Top ödülü adayları
27 Ekim 2016 16:41
Sergio Agüero - Manchester City
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Borussia Dortmund
Gareth Bale - Real Madrid
Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City
Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus
Paulo Dybala - Juventus
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid
Gonzalo Higuaín - Juventus
Andrés Iniesta - Barcelona
Koke - Atletico Madrid
Toni Kroos - Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Münih
Hugo Lloris - Tottenham
Riyad Mahrez - Leicester City
Thomas Müller - Bayern Münih
Manuel Neuer - Bayern Münih
Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid
Gustavo Payet - West Ham United
Paul Pogba - Manchester United
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid
Rui Patrício - Sporting Lizbon
Luis Suarez - Barcelona
Jamie Vardy - Leicester City
Arturo Vidal - Bayern Münih
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Manchester City
