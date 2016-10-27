T24 LogoT24 Logo

2016 Altın Top ödülü adayları

27 Ekim 2016 16:41

128

Sergio Agüero - Manchester City

228

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Borussia Dortmund

328

Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

428

Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

528

Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus

628

Paulo Dybala - Juventus

728

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

828

Gonzalo Higuaín - Juventus

928

Andrés Iniesta - Barcelona

1028

Koke - Atletico Madrid

1128

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

1228

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Münih

1328

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham

1428

Riyad Mahrez - Leicester City

1528

Thomas Müller - Bayern Münih

1628

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Münih

1728

Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid

1828

Gustavo Payet - West Ham United

1928

Pepe - Real Madrid

2028

Paul Pogba - Manchester United

2128

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

2228

Neymar - Barcelona

2328

Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid

2428

Rui Patrício - Sporting Lizbon

2528

Luis Suarez - Barcelona

2628

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

2728

Arturo Vidal - Bayern Münih

2828

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Manchester City

Altın TopadaylarBallon dorLionel MessiSergio AgüeroVardy
