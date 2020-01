Liberal özgürlük ve cumhuriyetçi özgürlük üzerine

Kaynakça

Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, James Madison, ed. Terence Ball, Cambridge Texts in the History of Political Thought (C. U. P. 2003).

Bentham Jeremy, An Introduction to the Principles of Morals and Legislation, ed. J.H Burns and H.L.A. Hart (The Athlone Press, 1970), pp. xliii, 343. Reprinted in paperback with new introduction by F. Rosen (Clarendon Press, Oxford, 1996).

John Locke, Two Treatises of Government, ed. Peter Laslett, Student Edition, Cambridge Texts in the History of Political Thought (Cambridge, 1988)

John Trenchard, Thomas Gordon, Cato’s Letters: Liberty and Responsibility, Liberty Fund; In Two Volumes ed. edition (July 1, 1995).

Marx, Karl and Friedrich Engels, Gesamtausgabe (MEGA), Berlin, 1975, Collected Works, New York and London: International Publishers. 1975.

Mill, John Stuart. On Liberty and Other Writings, Cambridge Texts in the History of Political Thought (C. U. P. 1989).

Niccolo Machiavelli, Discourses on Livy, Oxford University Press, 2008.

Pettit, Philip, Republicanism: A Theory of Freedom and Government, Oxford University Press, 2000.

Pettit, Philip (2005). ‘Liberty and Leviathan’, Politics, Philosophy and Economics 4, pp. 131- 51.

Skinner, Quentin (2001). ‘A Third Concept of Liberty’, Proceedings of the British Academy 117, pp. 237-68.

Skinner, Quentin (2002). ‘Hobbes on the Proper Signification of Liberty’ in Visions of Politics, Cambridge, vol. 3, pp. 209-37.

Skinner, Quentin (2008). Hobbes and Republican Liberty, Cambridge.

Skinner, Quentin (1998). Liberty Before Liberalism, Cambridge.

Skinner, Quentin (2008). Sanatçının Bir Siyaset Düşünürü Olarak Portresi: Ambrogio Lorenzetti, Dost Kitabevi.

Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan, ed. Richard Tuck, Cambridge Texts in the History of Political Thought (C. U. P. 1991).