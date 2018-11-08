ANDREW FINKEL

DİĞER
It is only in fiction that immortality is an option and perhaps that is why as one grows older, vampire stories recover their power to scare
Ölümsüzlük yalnızca kurmacada bir seçenek olarak var ve belki de bu yüzden, insan yaşlandıkça, vampir hikâyeleri gücünü toplayıp korkutma kudretini yeniden kazanıyor
Though he pitched his tent on the periphery of his own academic community, Şerif Mardin commanded through the authority of an original mind
The late Halil İnalcık's major contributions to the study of the Ottoman Empire helped ensure that the empire took its place on the shelves of world history...
A Song of Good and Evil is about how we as individuals and as societies retain our dignity and moral perspective. “Personal stories matter,” Philippe Sands concludes, and we never fear he is labouring the obvious...
