“ABD'nin 1960’lı yıllarda keskinleşen radikalizmi, siyahi kent yoksullarıyla beyaz öğrencilerin işbirliğinin bir ürünüydü. Mike Davis ise beyaz radikal önderlerin hemen hepsinin aksine, sapına kadar işçi bir ailenin çocuğuydu, ekmek kavgası nedir bilirdi.”YAĞMUR ALİ COŞKUN
"The radicalism of the American 1960s was the product of an alliance between the Black urban underclass and white students. Mike Davis, however, was unlike virtually all other white radical leaders: he was the son of a working-class family through and through, and thus knew what it meant to fight for one’s bread."YAĞMUR ALİ COŞKUN