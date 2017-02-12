T24 LogoT24 Logo
Gündem

Tüfek hediye edilen Bahçeli: Şimdi El Bab'a girebiliriz

Bahçeli, referandum çalışmaları için MYK'yı Konya'da topladı

12 Şubat 2017 22:18

MHP Genel Başkanı Devlet Bahçeli, partisinin Merkez Yürütme Kurulu’nu (MYK) referandum çalışmaları için Konya’da topladı.

MHP Konya Teşkilatı, Bahçeli’ye bir tüfek hediye etti.

MHP’nin Twitter hesabından paylaşılan bilgiye göre Bahçeli, tüfeği ile poz verirken "Şimdi El Bab’a girebiliriz” dedi.

 

ETİKETLER

devlet bahçelitüfek
","articleSection":"Gündem","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"datePublished":"2017-02-12T22:18:00+03:00","genre":"News","mainEntityOfPage":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/tufek-hediye-edilen-bahceli-simdi-el-baba-girebiliriz,388457","author":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"url":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/tufek-hediye-edilen-bahceli-simdi-el-baba-girebiliriz,388457"}]

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

Rusya’da siyasi reform: İktidar yeniden yapılandırılıyor...

Mahçupyan: Erdoğan'ın hırsları eşiği geçti, dönüş yok; Davutoğlu bildiklerini anlatırsa...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Ünlü porno yıldızı Johnny Sins, Türkiye'ye geleceğini 'Erik Dalı'yla duyurdu:...

Cem Yılmaz T24'te: Türkiye’de kutuplaşma olduğunu düşünmüyorum...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Orhan Pamuk’un kamerasından İstanbul; Nobel ödüllü yazarın yeni kitabının...

Yeni Akit: Muhabirimize kumar masasında yakalanan AK Parti milletvekili Hakkı...

Erdoğan'dan Korgeneral İyidil’e beraat tepkisi: Yargı için çok üzücü bir...

Nakşibendi şeyhi Abdülkerim Çevik öldürüldü...

Berlin'de düzenlenen Libya Konferansı sona erdi; BM gözetiminde silah ambargosu...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24