Tüfek hediye edilen Bahçeli: Şimdi El Bab'a girebiliriz
Bahçeli, referandum çalışmaları için MYK'yı Konya'da topladı
MHP Genel Başkanı Devlet Bahçeli, partisinin Merkez Yürütme Kurulu’nu (MYK) referandum çalışmaları için Konya’da topladı.
MHP Konya Teşkilatı, Bahçeli’ye bir tüfek hediye etti.
MHP’nin Twitter hesabından paylaşılan bilgiye göre Bahçeli, tüfeği ile poz verirken "Şimdi El Bab’a girebiliriz” dedi.
