Taksim Meydanı'ndan canlı yayın!

Çevik Kuvvet'in Taksim Meydanı'nda gerçekleştirdiği müdahale canlı yayında

11 Haziran 2013 13:17

Watch live streaming video from revoltistanbul at livestream.com

taksim meydanıgezi parkıpolismüdahale

