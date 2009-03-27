Monica Bellucci’den tecavüz sahnelerine itiraz

Monica Bellucci filmografisi

‘Dönüş Yok’ filmindeki sert tecavüz sahnesi olay olan Monica Bellucci, yeni filmi ‘Seven Adam’daki tecavüz sahnelerine itiraz etti.Sevdiği adamın tecavüzüne uğrayan bir kadını canlandıran Bellucci, yönetmen Maria Sole Tognazzi’den filmin havasına uymadığı için bu sahneleri kullanmamasını istedi.The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)Ne Te Retourne Pas (2008)Sangue Pazzo (2008)Le Déuxieme souffle (2007)Shoot'em Up (2007)Sheitan (2006)She Hate Me (2004)Brothers Grimm, The (2005)Agents secrets (2004)Passion of the Christ, The (2004)Matrix Revolutions, The (2003)Matrix Reloaded, The (2003)Tears of the Sun (2003)Ricordati di me (2003)Irréversible (2002)Astérix & Obélix: Mission Cléopâtre (2002)Pacte des loups, Le (2001)Malèna (2000)Franck Spadone (2000)Under Suspicion (2000)Méditerranées (1999)Compromis (1998)A los que aman (1998)Ultimo capodanno, L' (1998)Plaisir (et ses petits tracas), Le (1998)Stressati (1997)Come mi vuoi (1997)Mauvais genre (1997)Dobermann (1997)Appartement, L' (1996)Cielo è sempre più blu, Il (1995)Palla di neve (1995)Mitici, I (1994)Ostinato destino (1992)Dracula (1992)Riffa, La (1991)Briganti (1990)Vita coi figli (1990)