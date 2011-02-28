T24 LogoT24 Logo
Yaşam

Dalış için yüzme bilmek gerekli midir?

Garanti Emeklilik Hobi Kulüpleri'nin internet sitesi hobimlemutluyum.com'un program ortakları, dalış sporu hakkında bilinmeyenleri, temel özelliklerini ve faydalarını anlattı.

28 Şubat 2011 02:00

ETİKETLER

haber

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

"Suriye, Libya ve Kanal İstanbul, Türkiye-Rusya hattında gerilim yaratıyor"...

"Babacan da Acemoğlu da 'demokrasi olmadan ekonomi düzelmez' diyor"...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

'Erik Dalı Gevrektir' mahkemelik oldu...

Ali Babacan: Memlekete baktıkça içim kan ağlıyor, yeni bir tek...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Kulis: Erdoğan 'asla' demişti; MHP'nin af paketi için formül aranıyor...

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başdanışmanı "15 Temmuz" vakfının yöneticiliğine atandı...

Sözcü gazetesi davasında karar: 7 kişiye hapis cezası...

Erdoğan, Türkiye'nin ilk 'yerli otomobili'ni tanıttı: İnşallah birkaç yıl içinde...

Yerli otomobil resmi olarak tanıtıldı, işte özellikleri...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24