The Independent'a göre son 10 yılın en iyi 40 filmi
The Independent, son 10 yılın en iyi 40 filmini derlediği bir liste yayınlandı. Listede Moonlight, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gibi yapımlar yer alıyor.
02 Kasım 2020 16:24
40. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
38.The Irishman (2019)
34.The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
33.A Quiet Passion (2016)
31.The Revenant (2015)
28.Melancholia (2011)
23.Call Me by Your Name (2017)
21.The Social Network (2010)
18.The Act of Killing (2012)
16.The Selfish Giant (2013)
15.Son of Saul (2015)
13.The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
12.12 Years a Slave (2013)
11.Under the Skin (2013)
10.20th Century Women (2016)
9.You Were Never Really Here (2017)
8.Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
7.Paddington 2 (2017)
6.American Honey (2016)
5.Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
4.Phantom Thread (2017)
