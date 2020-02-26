İşte sanat eserlerinden esinlenen film sahneleri
26 Şubat 2020 14:57
işte sanat eserlerinden esinlenen film sahneleri. Sosyal medya hesabı Facebook'ta Librería Venir a cuento adlı sayfa tarafından paylaşılan görseller şöyle:
Forrest Gump - Robert Zemeckis (1994) | Christina's World - Andrew Wyeth (1948)
A Star Is Born - George Cukor (1955) | Frieze Of Dancers - Edgar Degas (1883)
The Fifth Element - Luc Besson (1997) | The Broken Column - Frida Kalho (1944)
Shutter Island - Martin Scorsese (2010) | The Kiss - Gustav Klimt (1908)
A Clockwork Orange - Stanley Kubrick (1971) | Prisoners Exercising - Vincent van Gogh (1890)
Saturn Devouring His Son - Francisco de Goya (1819–1823) | Pan's Labyrinth- Guillermo del Toro (2006)
The Tower of Babel - Pieter Bruegel (1563) | Metropolis - Fritz Lang (1927)
Ascending & Descending - M.C. Escher (1960) | Inception - Christopher Nolan (2010)
House by the Rail Road - Edward Hopper (1925) | Psycho - Alfred Hitchcock (1960)
The Blue Boy - Thomas Gainsborough (1770) | Django Unchained - Quentin Tarantino (2012)
Ophelia - John Everett Millais (1851) | Melancholia - Lars Von Trier (2011)
The Death of Marat - Jacques-Louis David (1793) | Fight Club - David Fincher (1999) | The Godfather: Part II - Francis Ford Coppola (1974)
Wanderer Above The Sea Of Fog - Casper David Friedrich (1818) | Under The Skin - Jonathan Glazer (2013)
The Hunters in the Snow - Pieter Brueghel (1565) | The Mirror - Tarkovski (1975)
La petite baigneuse - Intérieur de harem, de Ingres (1828) | Passion - Jean-Luc Godard (1982)
Young Male Nude Seated beside the Sea - Jean-Hippolyte Flandrin (1836) | There Will Be Blood - Paul Thomas Anderson (2007)
Freedom from Fear - Norman Rockwell (1943) | Empire of the Sun - Steven Spielberg (1987)
Cabaret - Bob Fosse (1972) | Portrait of the Journalist Sylvia von Harden - Otto Dix (1926)
Barry Lyndon - Stanley Kubrick (1975) | Malvern Hall, Warwickshire - John Constable (1809)
Viridiana - Luis Buñuel (1961) | The Last Supper - Leonardo da Vinci (1495-1498)
Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan (2017) | Wanderer above the sea of fog - Caspar David Friedrich (1818)
Avatar - James Cameron (2009) | Floating Islands - Roger Dean (1993)
The Truman Show - Peter Weir (1998) | Architecture au clair de lune - René Magritte (1956)
The Skin I Live In - Pedro Almodóvar (2011) | Venus and an Organist and a Little Dog - Titian (1550)
Labyrinth - Jim Henson (1986) | Relativity - MC Escher (1953)
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen - Terry Gilliam (1988) | The Birth of Venus - Sandro Botticelli (1484)
The End of Violence - Win Wenders (1997) | Nighthawks - Edward Hopper (1942)
An American in Paris - Vicente Minelli (1951) | Chocolat dance - Toulouse-Lautrec (1896)
Jamón, Jamón - Bigas Luna (1992) | Fight with Cudgels - Francisco de Goya (1819)
Shirley: Visions of Reality - Gustav Deutsch (2013) | Morning Sun - Edward Hopper (1952)
Heat - Michael Mann (1995) | Pacific - Alex Colville (1967)
