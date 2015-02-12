İşte 2015’in en iyi fotoğrafları
12 Şubat 2015 18:28
119
2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı 1.si © Bülent Kılıç /AFP
219
2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı foto ropörtaj 2.si © Jérôme Sessini
319
2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı 3.sü © Bülent Kılıç / AFP
419
2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler 1.si © Sergei Ilnitsky
519
2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler 2.si © Massimo Sestini
619
2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler foto ropörtaj 1.si © Pete Muller
719
2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler foto ropörtaj 2.si © Glenna Gordon
819
2015, World Press Photo Spor fotoğrafı 1.si © Bao Tailiang
919
2015, World Press Photo Spor fotoğrafı 2.si © Al Bello
1019
2015, World Press Photo Contemporary 2.si © Ronghui Chen
1119
2015, World Press Photo Contemporary foto röportaj 3.sü © Tomas van Houtryve
1219
2015, World Press Photo Günlük Hayat 2.si © Åsa Sjöström
1319
2015, World Press Photo Günlük Hayat foto röportaj 2.si © Sarker Protick
1419
2015, World Press Photo Portre 1.si © Raphaela Rosella
1519
2015, World Press Photo Portre 1.si © Raphaela Rosella
1619
2015, World Press Photo Doğa 1.si © Yongzhi Chu
1719
2015, World Press Photo Doğa 2.si © Ami Vitale
1819
2015, World Press Photo Doğa foto ropörtaj 1.si © Anand Varma
1919
2015, World Press Photo Uzun Soluklu Projeler foto röportaj 1.si © Darcy Padilla
© Tüm hakları saklıdır.