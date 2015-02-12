T24 LogoT24 Logo

İşte 2015’in en iyi fotoğrafları

12 Şubat 2015 18:28

2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı 1.si © Bülent Kılıç /AFP

2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı foto ropörtaj 2.si © Jérôme Sessini

2015, World Press Photo Yılın Haber Fotoğrafı 3.sü © Bülent Kılıç / AFP

2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler 1.si © Sergei Ilnitsky

2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler 2.si © Massimo Sestini

2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler foto ropörtaj 1.si © Pete Muller

2015, World Press Photo Genel Haberler foto ropörtaj 2.si © Glenna Gordon

2015, World Press Photo Spor fotoğrafı 1.si © Bao Tailiang

2015, World Press Photo Spor fotoğrafı 2.si © Al Bello

2015, World Press Photo Contemporary 2.si © Ronghui Chen

2015, World Press Photo Contemporary foto röportaj 3.sü © Tomas van Houtryve

2015, World Press Photo Günlük Hayat 2.si © Åsa Sjöström

2015, World Press Photo Günlük Hayat foto röportaj 2.si © Sarker Protick

2015, World Press Photo Portre 1.si © Raphaela Rosella

2015, World Press Photo Doğa 1.si © Yongzhi Chu

2015, World Press Photo Doğa 2.si © Ami Vitale

2015, World Press Photo Doğa foto ropörtaj 1.si © Anand Varma

2015, World Press Photo Uzun Soluklu Projeler foto röportaj 1.si © Darcy Padilla

