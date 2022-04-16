Aleyna Tilki’nin yeni şarkısının klibi iddialı sahneleriyle gündemde
16 Nisan 2022 10:26
Aleyna Tilki’nin yeni şarkısı “Take It Or Leave It”in klibi iddialı sahneleriyle gündemde
Aleyna Tilki, profesyonellik basamaklarını tek tek tırmanıyor. Tilki, Pop punk tarzdaki yeni İngilizce şarkısı 'Take It Or Leave It'i müzikseverlerin beğenisine sundu.
'Take It Or Leave It'in klibinde Tilki’nin gerçek evindeki odası ve garajı kullanıldı. Klibi çekerken amatör ruhunu profesyonel vizyonuna yansıtmak için çaba gösteren Tilki, içinden gelerek dans ettiği şarkının klibi sosyal medyada da dikkatleri çekti.
Şarkının sözleri şöyle: I’ve been waking up now, in the middle of the night Losing all direction, should I live or should I die When did it get so hard, won’t u tell me that it’s fine Oh oh uh I’ve been doing shots just so that I can feel the love Tell me if it’s easy, why can’t I just rise above I’m just tryna make sense but it's easy said than done Saying oh oh uh And It’s hard sometimes for me to understand I know some days I can get a little mad But you can’t have the good without the bad, oh oh I can dance When I cry I can tell you a lie It’s my truth You can take it or leave it We make love Then we fight Where there’s dark There is Light It’s my truth You can take it or leave it I am who I am, who I am, who I am now You can take it or leave it I am who I am, who I am, who I am now You can take it or leave it I’m here on the rainbow, I’ve been living in the sky There’s so much that I want, but I’m running out of time If everything ain’t perfect, chances are that you’re just fine Saying oh oh uh And It’s hard sometimes for me to understand I know some days I can get a little mad But you can’t have the good without the bad, oh oh I can dance When I cry I can tell you a lie It’s my truth You can take it or leave it We make love Then we fight Where there’s dark There is Light It’s my truth You can take it or leave it I am who I am, who I am, who I am now You can take it or leave it I am who I am, who I am (this is who I am), who I am now (this is who I am) You can take it or leave it I am who I am, who I am, who I am now You can take it or leave it